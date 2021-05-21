Conway looks to reverse its fortunes

It's been 42 days since Conway's softball team suffered its most lopsided loss of the season in a game that its coach, Chata Hickey, simply called bad.

Today, the Lady Wampus Cats will get a shot to correct everything that went wrong on that day -- against the same team that handed them that beating.

"The excitement level is so high right now," said Hickey, who'll try to lead Conway (23-7) to its first-ever state title when it squares off against perennial power Bentonville (25-3) at 1 p.m. "It's been kind of crazy. I've got people coming out of the wood works. I've got kids that I hadn't taught or hadn't seen in five or six years texting me, phone numbers that I don't even have saved texting me.

"It's been good though."

Things are good for the Lady Wampus Cats, who are making their finals' debut. But there wasn't much that swayed right for Conway when it faced Bentonville on April 10.

The Lady Tigers were overpowering and smashed the Lady Wampus Cats 12-0. Hickey explained that things went downhill as the game wore on.

"We had a doubleheader that day, and we'd just finished beating Greenwood 11-4," Hickey said. "We were kind of excited, tried to throw some different stuff and get some different looks in there. ... It just wasn't our day against [Bentonville]. It wasn't our game.

"When we didn't have good pitching, we didn't have good defense, we didn't have good hitting, it just kind of snowballed."

Bentonville has done that to a number of teams over the years under Coach Kent Early. The Lady Tigers have won three of the last four titles in Arkansas' largest classification, with the lone exception being in 2019 when they lost to Cabot in the final. Bentonville was also state runner-up in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

This year, the Lady Tigers have beaten everyone they've faced except Class 5A champion Benton, which handed them two of their three losses, and Rogers. The setback to the Lady Mounties came after the Lady Tigers had beaten Rogers three days earlier prior.

Bentonville is playing in its fifth consecutive championship game behind a strong group of seniors who were members of the last Lady Tigers' squad that won a state title.

That reality isn't lost on Hickey or her young Conway team.

"Everybody knows the long-standing tradition that Bentonville has in the state of Arkansas," said Hickey, who oftentimes starts five sophomores and a freshman. "They've been the premier softball program. And going into that game against them earlier with my babies, I think my girls were a little nervous."

The Lady Wampus Cats fell to 14-5 after that defeat, but they've seemingly turned a corner since then. Conway has won eight of 10, with both of those losses coming to Bryant.

Sophomore pitcher Katlyn Erickson has been the linchpin on the mound while others, like sophomores Allie McMillen and Katelyn Conrad, have offered up plenty of offensive and defensive support.

That amount of assistance will have to be available against the group that's been the most consistent and dominant in Class 6A for the past decade. Hickey believes her team will respond much differently than they did when they faced Bentonville the first time around.

"I told the girls, 'Hey, it's OK,' " she said. "It was one game. We'd at least given [Bentonville] a look, and we kind of know what we're looking for. We can fix the things we did wrong, we can make some adjustments, and we can hang in the ballgame.

"We've got to figure out how to pick right back up when Katlyn threw that third strike on Saturday [against Cabot]. We've got to find a way to get back to that level of play, that level of energy, that level of focus from the very first pitch."