EDITORIAL: Donald Trump's ad

"Dr. Anthony Fauci said something the other day that made a lot of sense: Why doesn't Donald Trump start a vaccination campaign? He could use his popularity, and his vaccination example, to convince some of that 33 percent of Republicans to change their minds: 'If he came out and said: Go and get vaccinated. It's really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country--it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,' Dr. Fauci said."

--our editorial, March 18

There's a perhaps 1 percent chance that former President Donald Trump reads this column. There's less of a chance that he'd take Dr. Fauci's advice at this point. But apparently the former president is doing some good from his post outside the government anyway. No matter his current title, or lack of one, he still holds a lot of sway among his supporters.

Driving down the Arkansas road the other morning, with NPR coming out of our left speaker and the local news station coming out of our right, we heard a radio ad that gave hope. It was none other than Donald Trump. And he was encouraging people to get the covid-19 vaccine! Glory be.

Mr. Trump said the vaccine is something like 95 percent effective, and, in his style, said it could be even more so. He said the vaccine would save the country, and frankly, as he also likes to say in his style, it could save the world.

This isn't the first time the former president has encouraged people to get the vaccine. But it's the first time we've heard this ad on a conservative radio station in Arkansas.

The numbers are shrinking across the nation. That is, the numbers of people getting sick and dying from covid are shrinking. But also shrinking is the number of people lining up to get the shot. As of Thursday morning, The Washington Post showed that 159.2 million people in this country had received at least one shot. That's not even half the country.

The pandemic won't completely end until a majority of vaccinated Americans becomes a super-majority.

Republicans, men, and Trump voters are the least likely to get the shot, according to a poll by NPR/PBS/Marist released earlier this month. According to NPR's reporting: "Almost half of Republican men, 47 percent of Trump supporters, and 41 percent of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if one is made available to them."

The radio ad could change those numbers. Especially if the ad is played repeatedly on conservative radio.

Emphasis on repeatedly. In this case, there's no such thing as wasted air time or over-saturation. This is a public service. Even Donald Trump's opponents should be able to see that.