EDITORIAL: Pack your bags

As summer approaches, some of us who have been hunkered down for the last 14 months might consider planning a vacation. And why not? Vaccines? Check. Cabin fever? Check. Destinations reopening? Check.

Now add Europe to the list of possible destinations this summer--and that opens up a whole bunch of opportunities for a great escape.

"Almost a year after closing its borders, the European Union has agreed to allow entry to vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates, raising the possibility of summer getaways to the continent," CNN reports. "The highly anticipated move was confirmed [last] Wednesday as the EU published its recommendations for lifting travel restrictions into the bloc."

What do you want to see this summer? The Eiffel Tower? The Parthenon? German beer? It could all be there for the choosing, for those Americans who've received vaccination shots and can prove it.

Around half the country has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The other half is free to make an appointment dang near anywhere.

Americans have waited a long time to travel. Now that things are opening up, it's important to remind everyone to do their part so covid-19 infection rates don't spike around the world again.

If you need a reminder of how bad things can get, look at India, where doctors don't have enough oxygen for the overloaded medical system. And in case you start to forget again, you can ask the Italians when you're on vacation in Venice if they remember how bad the pandemic was for them.

Europe seems ready for Americans to come spend money there again. And Americans who can afford it are ready to stretch their legs and go.

Give it a shot.