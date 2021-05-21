EU, U.S. officials solidify advances in trade ties

BRUSSELS -- European Union and U.S. top trade officials Thursday further cemented recent advances on some key differences that have soured trans-Atlantic relations over the past few years.

EU trade ministers used a virtual meeting with U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai to highlight the breakthroughs in the longstanding dispute over airplane production subsidies and a fight over steel tariffs.

"We agreed that finding effective solutions together is essential to preserve our critical industries," EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"It is spring here in Brussels, and there is a spirit of optimism," German Trade Minster Peter Altmaier said. It stood in sharp contrast with the four years of divisive relations under President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the EU next month seeking to further increase cooperation on anything from battling the covid-19 pandemic and confronting a surging China as a disruptive rival.

"I stressed the importance of sticking together regarding what happens in China," Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said.

Germany's optimism was increased further when the Biden administration Wednesday spared from sanctions the German company overseeing a natural gas pipeline from Russia into the EU, underscoring how Biden wants to mend relations with a key ally that were unsettled during the Trump administration.

Even if Germany is the juggernaut of the EU's economies, France is its strategic partner in dealing with Washington, and French Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester equally lauded "the very positive signals coming from the United States."

And the European Union has done its part too. Just on Monday, it hit the pause button and temporarily suspended some forthcoming measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute. With it, the bloc wouldn't increase some tariffs targeting U.S products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bourbon.

The issue goes back to the 2018 tariffs that Trump imposed on EU steel and aluminum, which angered European and other allies by calling their metals a threat to U.S. national security. The Article 232 proceeding both hurts European producers and has raised the cost of steel for American companies.

"The EU is not a national security threat to the U.S. But the distortions created by global excess capacity -- driven largely by third parties -- pose a serious threat to the market-oriented EU and U.S.," Dombrovskis said.

The EU's trade move already followed the four-month suspension of tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute. Both sides now face a July 10 deadline to find a new breakthrough.

"Work is advancing. So I would say that this timeline is realistic," Dombrovskis said. "Of course, it requires effort on both sides, but it's possible."

The U.S. and EU also agree to address together the global steel and aluminum excess capacity, where they see China as a common adversary.

Germany's Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier removes his protective face mask as he arrives for a European Foreign Trade ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)