Everyday people

Luke Holland died last June.

He was a 71-year-old maker of documentaries and so obscure an artist that, unlike his namesake (a 27-year-old metalcore drummer who plays in Jeremy Renner's band) he doesn't rate a Wikipedia page.

Holland was born in the U.K., to parents who were part of the small Bruderhof Christian community there. The Bruderhof, with roots in the German Anabaptist movement, are pacifists who live and work communally with no private property. No one receives a salary or has a bank account. The first rule of the Bruderhof, what they call the "law of love," requires them to be be ready to "forgive again and again."

When he was 4 years old, Holland's family moved to a Bruderhof community in a remote area of Paraguay among the Lengua, Angaite and Sanapana Indians of the Paraguayan Chaco. They stayed there for a decade, and Holland grew up speaking German, Spanish, English and some Guarani, the language spoke by indigenous people of Paraguay.

When Holland was a teenager, he found out his mother had been a Jewish refugee from Vienna. Most of her family had been murdered in the Holocaust.

After starting a career as a photographer (his first exhibition was a series of photographs taken in Paraguay called "Hunting the Pig People: Indians, Missionaries and the Promised Land"), Holland signed on as a consultant to a BBC documentary based on his exhibit, and soon began working in television.

In 1993, he co-directed "Good Morning, Mr. Hitler," a 51-minute film based on color 16-millimeter footage shot by amateur filmmaker Hans Feierabend of a mass celebration and march attended by Adolph Hitler and many of his followers, including Joseph Goebbels, Heinrich Himmler and Rudolph Hess, in Munich in July 1939, weeks before the Nazis invaded Poland and sparked World War II.

For that film Holland assembled an audience of elderly Germans who had participated in the celebration to show them the newly discovered footage and interview them. Among those he talked to were Feierabend's son and the daughter of the publisher of Hitler's "Mein Kampf," who said that in deference to Hitler's desire for "privacy" she never greeted him with "Heil Mein Führer" but by saying "Good morning, Mr. Hitler."

Since 2008, Holland had been seeking out former Nazis and ordinary Germans old enough to remember the war and the Holocaust, capturing their reminiscences. He conducted and filmed more than 300 interviews for "Final Account: Third Reich Testimonies," his oral history project in which he conducted hundreds of interviews with former Nazi perpetrators and bystanders. He wanted to get this dying generation on the record, to have the bystanders and the clerks explain themselves in their own words.

In "Final Account," the almost too-brisk theatrical distillation of the project, it quickly becomes apparent that their explanations are inadequate. Again and again, you hear them deflect. As one of the more thoughtful interviewees puts it, the responses break down into three basic categories: "I didn't know," "I didn't take part," and "If I had known, I'd have acted differently."

They didn't know. They were only doing what they were told to do. They had no choice but to act as they did. They did nothing.

That there are no heroes here is not surprising. What is chilling is the scant shame some of these people seem to feel. It's hard not to wonder how different they are from ourselves -- or how much like them we might at base be.

The film begins with color archival footage of German children cheerfully consuming anti-Semitic books intercut with interviews of elderly mild-appearing Germans. They wanted to go to the summer camp where they were indoctrinated with eugenics theory -- it was fun to be out in the sunshine. They made friends there, they were young and looking forward to a 1,000-year Reich.

These were not the planners or even ideologues -- most of them were children. With few exceptions, they have let go of all Nazi ideology. They seem to regard it as something quaint and queer, a fad that overtook the nation for a while. They went along to get along, and they have no problem renouncing all Hitlerian cant.

In context, the former Waffen-SS soldier who unapologetically tells the camera he has "no regrets" comes across as pathetic, a crank who might specialize in bitter letters to annoyed editors, more to be pitied than feared.

But the Holocaust happened, and not just because there were virulent true believers, but because there were careerists and people who simply didn't want to get involved.

The ideas explored here are not novel; Hannah Arendt's ideas about the banality of evil have become filmmaking tropes. One way to look at "Final Account" is as a streamlined pocket version of Claude Lanzmann's devastating 1985 documentary "Shoah," a 9 ½-hour oral history of the Holocaust that proceeded without any archival footage, only first-person testimony from victims and perpetrators, interspersed with contemporary shots of the site of the relevant death camp.

But most people will never see "Shoah"; it's a punishing movie that must be sought out. "Final Account" is punishing as well, but is over in 90 minutes. It could be divided in two parts, shown in high school classes, even allowing for some discussion. It should be.

Maybe Luke Holland will only be remembered by a few people. It is in our nature to forget, even when we are reminded that we never should.

More News ‘Final Account’ 88 Cast: Documentary with Karl Hollander, Otto-Ernst Duscheleit, Hans Werk, Marianne Chantelau, Klaus Kleinau, Heinrich Schulze, Herbert Fuchs, Karl-Heinz Rinne, Margarete Schwartz, Franz Spalek, Herman Knoth, Friedrich Eder Director: Luke Holland Rating: PG-13 for thematic material and some disturbing images Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Playing theatrically

Margarete Schwarz — one of the interviewees in director Luke Holland’s documentary “Final Account” — worked as a nanny for an SS family for six years.