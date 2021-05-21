Ex-school aide back in court in child porn case

A teacher's assistant at a Little Rock preschool and elementary school appeared Thursday in federal court on a charge of production of child pornography just two days after he was released on bond on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography in that same court.

Augustus David Shenker, 21, of Little Rock was taken before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray for an initial appearance on the new charge, that came about during a search of an iPhone seized from him when he was arrested Monday. He was led into the courtroom by federal marshals, dressed in cargo shorts and a T-shirt, and was shackled and wearing what appeared to be an ankle monitor.

According to Shenker's Facebook page, which appeared to have been taken down by Thursday afternoon, he has been a teacher's assistant at Miss Selma's School in Little Rock since June 2016 and enrolled in the University of Central Arkansas in 2019 to study elementary education.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Shenker is accused of making pornographic videos of at least two children at the school.

Although federal prosecutors were prepared to oppose bond for him, Shenker was taken into custody after his attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig of Little Rock, told Ray that he intended to file a motion requesting a mental evaluation for his client.

"I'm assuming this is an evaluation you're going to ask to be performed by the [Bureau of Prisons]?" Ray asked the attorney.

"We'll almost certainly do our own, but the government will have the right to do an evaluation, too," Rosenzweig replied. "But, yes sir, we will ask the BOP to do it."

"You can ask the BOP to perform an evaluation ... to determine if Mr. Shenker was competent to understand the nature of the criminality of his conduct at the time of the charged behavior, and ... an evaluation to determine if he is competent to assist in his defense," Ray told Rosenzweig, regarding two statutes under which Shenker could be evaluated. "Do you want both of those evaluations performed?"

"I'll put in a motion for both of them," Rosenzweig said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joan Shipley, assisted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, did not object to Shenker being sent to the Bureau of Prisons for the evaluations, which could take as long as two months to complete, during which time Shenker will be in the custody of the Prisons Bureau.

"I think that will yield important, valuable information for the government, for you and for me with regard to what needs to happen next in this case," Ray said. "So, based on your oral, unopposed motion, Mr. Rosenzweig, I'm going to remand Mr. Shenker to the custody of the United States marshals, and they'll be responsible for transporting him to a BOP facility."

According to the complaint, Shenker was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography based on CyberTipline reports that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received from the online file storage and sharing site Dropbox, internet services company Google, and software company Adobe regarding the sharing or distribution of sexually explicit images and videos of children to accounts identified as belonging to Shenker.

The complaint said that after Shenker's arrest Monday afternoon, he told FBI investigators that he "used to have a problem with child pornography in 2014-2016" but told investigators that was no longer a problem. He admitted to having a Dropbox account but t0ld investigators it had been hacked.

At his home, the complaint said, investigators seized a laptop computer, an iPad, three USB storage devices and an Amazon Wi-Fi electronic device, along with letters from students at the school and other materials. An iPhone was taken from Shenker at the time of his arrest, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, a search of the iPhone turned up two videos, one recorded April 22 and the other the following day, both of which were recorded at 7819 T St. in Little Rock. Miss Selma's School address is listed as 7814 T St.

After that discovery, Shenker was again arrested Thursday by the FBI.

According to a statement provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by Miss Selma's School, Shenker, who was not named in the statement, was terminated from his employment immediately after his arrest. The statement said the school is cooperating with investigators.

"All employees, including this individual, have completed and passed a criminal background check as required by the Department of Human Services prior to employment," the statement said. "There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students, employees and staff and we will continue to take precautions to ensure such."

Connor Hagan, public information officer with the Little Rock FBI office, said numerous calls had come in by Thursday afternoon, and investigators were concentrating their efforts on discovering if there are more victims.

"We are getting calls from the community, and we're hoping more community members will come forward to share information regarding Mr. Shenker's alleged activities," Hagan said. "We believe there may be more victims in the community; not necessarily the school, but we think there may be victims who haven't come forward."

Hagan said if there are additional victims it is important to find out who they are so the appropriate resources can be provided to them.

"We certainly want to put criminals who prey on children behind bars," he said, "but we want to get help to the people who need it the most and in this case, that would be children."

Hagan asked anyone with information in the case to contact the FBI at (501) 221-9100.