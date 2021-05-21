Experts fret over shot-rate disparities

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A steady crowd of people flowed into the New England Patriots' stadium for their second doses of the covid-19 vaccine this week in Massachusetts, which is nearing its goal of vaccinating more than 4 million and plans to close its biggest clinics in about a month.

In the Deep South, meanwhile, one of the largest clinics in Alabama shut down Wednesday and others will follow in the coming weeks because demand for shots has plunged.

"They didn't have long enough to test it," said James Martin, 68, explaining why he has no plans to get the vaccine as he stopped for cigarettes at a convenience store in Clanton, Ala. "They don't know what the long-term effect is. That's what makes me skeptical."

A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels.

Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated.

New England and Northeastern states account for eight of the top 10 in vaccination rates, with Vermont No. 1 as of last Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 64% of its population has received as least one dose.

Following right behind are Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New Mexico, all of them at 54% or higher.

Eight Southern states are in the bottom 10, all of which are under 40%. Mississippi was dead-last at 32%, followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Closing the gaps is vital to controlling the virus that has killed more than 588,500 people in the U.S., health experts say. The vaccination drive has helped depress U.S. cases to their lowest level since June, at about 30,000 a day on average, and reduced deaths to about 570 a day, a level not seen since July.

"Low vaccination rates will leave room for the virus to circulate, reemerge and possibly form new variants," said Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "High vaccination rates are critical to keeping the disease under control, especially when we get back to the fall and winter."

The divides aren't limited to states -- there are marked differences between urban and rural places, from county to county and from one neighborhood to another.

The disparities are even more glaring when looking at individual places around the U.S. Vermont has four counties where 75% of the residents have had at least one dose, while there are 11 Mississippi counties with less than 25% vaccinated.

Roddy Carroll has seen both sides from where he works in technology sales in Atlanta and where he grew up in northern Georgia. "There's a pretty stark difference," he said.

Back home in rural Murray County, only 1 in 4 residents have rolled up their sleeves. Carroll blames conservative politicians for sowing doubts that have made people reluctant.

"They're more willing to listen to conspiracy theorists than doctors who know how vaccines work," he said. "You're talking about people you've known all their life. But you hear them say those things, and you think, `How well did I know them?'"

Such beliefs have led to some uncomfortable conversations with his family, Carroll said. "I don't know anybody who hasn't had tense moments like that," he said.

REASONS FOR GAPS

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the gaps can be traced directly to political influences, particularly what he called "anti-science" attitudes among Republican leaders, who were also skeptical about the value of masks.

Getting more people vaccinated will take continued education, incentives and head-on confrontation of misinformation, he said.

He expects U.S. regulators to grant full approval to the vaccines soon, which will give employers, the military and health systems the green light to require vaccination. "That will make the biggest difference," Topol said.

Gail Borel of Plymouth, Mass., a nurse who Wednesday went to Gillette Stadium with her husband to get their second doses, said she was reluctant initially. But she said she decided to go through with it after her employer said she could be held liable if she refused the vaccine and got patients sick.

Her husband, Tom, didn't share her concern.

"Everybody I know just wants to get it over with. If this is the path to get it over with, then this is what we're willing to do," he said. "I just want this to be over. It's how we stop wearing masks and how people stop getting sick."

In Massachusetts, where 62% have had at least one dose, there has been little resistance to public health orders, and state leaders have kept tight restrictions on gatherings and businesses. Some credit the success to the state's deep ties to education and health care -- including the vaccine-maker Moderna.

Nationwide, rural counties are behind urban places in their vaccination efforts -- 39% of adults in rural counties had received at least one shot compared with 46% in urban counties as of April 10, according to a CDC analysis released Tuesday.

The rural-urban gap exists among women and men and both younger and older adults, the CDC said.

In Alabama's Chilton County, a peach-farming area, the longtime mayor of Clanton died of the virus last year along with 85 others in the county. Yet less than 17% of its population is fully vaccinated, giving it one of the lowest rates in the state.

Store clerk Kim Pierce said she isn't getting a shot despite knowing as many as 30 people who developed covid-19 and two who died. Pierce said she hasn't gotten sick despite not wearing a mask and working in a busy gas station just off Interstate 65.

"Basically, I think it's just scamming. I don't think it's any worse than the flu," she said.

Recent high school graduate Abby Calhoun said she sees few people wearing masks these days.

"We are from Alabama and we are in the country, so these older folks don't believe in covid-19," she said.

Calhoun got sick and lost her sense of taste and smell in the fall, forcing her to quarantine for two weeks. She is among the unvaccinated, but she might get a shot before going to college in the fall.

"I just haven't had time to stop by and get it," she said.

BOOSTER-SHOT TRIALS

Meanwhile, new data on booster shots for Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine could be revealed within two months, according to the company's chief executive officer.

"We are right now in the middle of the trials, and the data are coming as we speak," Albert Bourla said during an Axios panel on vaccine development Wednesday. "Within one to two months we should have enough data to speak about it with higher scientific certainty."

Bourla's comments come as drugmakers move rapidly to stay on top of variants that may help the virus elude the vaccines from Moderna Inc., partners Pfizer and BioNTech SE, and Johnson & Johnson.

Those given the Pfizer vaccine will probably need a booster dose between eight and 12 months after their second dose, Bourla said. But he said the company is waiting for the data to confirm that.

In early May, Moderna revealed two types of booster shots that showed promise in midstage trials. They spurred higher levels of virus-halting antibodies against both the Brazil and South Africa variants, Moderna said.

One of the boosters is an additional low-dose shot of its existing vaccine. The other is customized against the South Africa strain.

YOUTH ADVISORIES

Health officials are now urging that teenagers get vaccinated, warning that youths are not immune to severe complications or to "long covid," which can leave patients sick for months.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the Los Angeles County health services director, said she has heard from many families and teens who say they aren't ready to be vaccinated, "largely because they think the risk of getting covid is low" for adolescents in the newest shot-eligible group, ages 12 to 15.

In fact, although the risk of getting seriously ill or dying is lower among teens than adults, thousands of children around the world have been hospitalized and hundreds have died.

"This is a nightmare that no parent should ever have to live through, and it is now largely avoidable for those who are age 12 and over," Ghaly said.

Though most children do recover, some will develop "long covid," which can last weeks or months, perhaps longer.

A study in Italy found that more than half of covid-19 patients 6 to 16 had at least one symptom of long covid for more than four months, with many experiencing symptoms severe enough to impair their daily activities, Ghaly said.

Another study from the United Kingdom found that among infected teenagers, 15% suffered from long covid symptoms that interfered with their daily activities.

Andy Slavitt, a senior Biden administration adviser on the pandemic, said at a media briefing that one of his sons contracted covid-19 last fall before the vaccine was available and still suffers from long-term symptoms.

"He's young and fit and in the prime of his life. But six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath, and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms," Slavitt said. "His hands are cold to the touch. Neither he nor his parents -- my wife and I -- are sure how long this will last. Many young people are in this situation, and many, many have it worse."

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley, Jay Reeves, John Seewer and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press; by Fiona Rutherford of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).

