Fayetteville man sentenced to 21 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man questioned whether he received justice from the jury recommending he serve 21 years in prison, in part for cutting two men with a knife.

Stacy Mitchell, 47, was found guilty Thursday of battery and failure to appear. The jury found him not guilty of another battery charge.

He has been convicted of three prior felonies, so prosecutors charged Mitchell as a habitual offender. He faced from five to 30 years in prison for the battery, and three to 20 years in prison for the failure to appear.

The jury recommended Mitchell serve 16 years for the battery and five years for the failure to appear, and the sentences be served consecutively.

The trial started Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court. Karren followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Mitchell to 21 years in prison.

Mitchell was arrested Feb. 4, 2019, following an encounter he had with a group at JJ's Grill at 4500 Walnut St. in Rogers.

Chelsea Roberts said she was with friends on the patio when Mitchell began talking to her and wouldn't leave. One of Roberts' friends pushed Mitchell and an employee ended up escorting Mitchell out of the restaurant.

Roberts said they decided to leave through the back of the restaurant to avoid Mitchell. She said when they were outside they saw Mitchell approaching and he dropped a shiny object.

Mitchell was accused of cutting Mark McCoy and Christian McKinnis with a knife, according to court documents. McCoy was treated at Mercy Medical Center for a 2-inch cut to his left forearm while McKinnis had a cut on his stomach.

Mitchell didn't testify during the trial.

Mitchell was bleeding from the mouth and had cuts on one of his hands the night of his arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told a Rogers police officer the injuries happened when a cat attacked him.

Mitchell was found guilty of the charge related to McCoy's injuries.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, told jurors the knife wasn't recovered, but witnesses testified about seeing Mitchell with the knife.

Sam Hall, one of Mitchell's attorneys, questioned whether McCoy's injuries were severe enough for jurors to find him guilty of the battery charge. He told jurors McKinnis may have been injured in the initial altercation with Mitchell, meaning the jury couldn't find him guilty of that charge.

Mitchell, when given a chance to speak, told jurors he respected their decision, but added he was choked and punched at JJ's Grill and later was attacked and injured at the Benton County Jail by a friend of one of the witnesses at the trial. He said he accepts the 21 years and knows he will have to spend at least six years away from his family.

"Is there going to be any justice for me," Mitchell asked. "That's all I have to say."

Karren told Mitchell he understood Mitchell felt he got no justice out of the case, but that it also appeared he felt no remorse for the victims.