Fort Smith felon gets 15 years on firearm charge

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Christopher Lee Stowell, 37, also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison time. U.S. District Court Judge P.K Holmes III presided over Stowell's sentencing hearing.

Stowell pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 19.

A state arrest warrant was issued in Sebastian County for Stowell on Sept. 15, according to the release. Authorities later received information Stowell was hiding in an abandoned house on Windsor Drive in Fort Smith. Investigators found him on the property Sept. 22 with a loaded handgun lying next to him, according to the release.

Stowell was sentenced under the federal Armed Career Criminal Act, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. This provides a sentencing range of 15 years to life for those convicted of federal gun crimes and who have at least three prior felony convictions for "crimes of violence and/or serious drug offenses."