FRIENDSHIP CLASS GRADUATES

"We worked really hard for this day to come."

That was the message Friendship Education Foundation CEO Joe Harris delivered to 23 graduates of Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus and their supporters Wednesday night during commencement exercises at the school gymnasium. The class is the first to graduate from the Pine Bluff campus under the Friendship banner, as the campus was previously known as Southeast Arkansas Preparatory School.

Valedictorian Jada Lambert encouraged her classmates to remember the four P's: "Be positive, principled, proactive and punctual." Lambert also announced each graduate was accepted into at least one college or university and attained at least one scholarship.

"We might be a small class, but we have so much more to offer," Lambert said.

Salutatorian MaCoriah Porter encouraged her classmates to "go to be successful adults."

Valedictorian Jada Lambert reminds her classmates of the four P’s: “Be positive, principled, proactive and punctual.” (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Supporters capture video and photos of their favorite graduates as the graduates march into the Friendship gymnasium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Salutatorian MaCoriah Porter tells her classmates: “I hope you all go to be successful adults.” (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

A Friendship graduate celebrates his grandfather with logos of PlayStation and World Wrestling Entertainment on his mortarboard. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

This Friendship student feels “Boss Vibes” during her graduation, as evidenced in her mortarboard design. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)