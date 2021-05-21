FYI: Weekend offers music, nature and more

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere -- Trail Mix, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fayetteville and the Frisco Trail System. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Art Party -- With a Kat Wilson #SelfieThrone, 6 p.m.-midnight, CACHE Studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free to attend; drinks for purchase. nwacouncil.org/2021, facebook.com/cachecreate. Masks encouraged.

Art by the Glass -- Woven Wall Hanging with Avery Bingham, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Black Bear Hike -- 11 a.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Nature Journaling -- 11 a.m., meet at Cannon Hill on Battlefield Trail, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Adult Workshop -- Wearable Art with Anthony Sonnenberg, noon-3 p.m. May 22 and May 23, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Going on a Bug Hunt -- 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rabbits in the Sky and on the Ground -- 2 p.m., amphitheater at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.

Film Score Festival -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Sunday

Adventure in the Ozarks -- 10 a.m., Ozark Highlands Trailhead, Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.

Kite Together! -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Orchard Park in Bentonville. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Salamander & A Story -- 1 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- Alumni Recital Series featuring Lorraine Ernest (1984-88) and Neal Long (2019), 2:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Historic Van Winkle Hike -- 2:30 p.m., meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

