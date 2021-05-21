Giants' onslaught seals four-game sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI -- The San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of Cincinnati Reds in emphatic fashion, hammering the Reds with season highs of 19 runs and 16 hits, then headed home with the best record in the major leagues.

San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series that ended with a 19-4 rout Thursday and extended the Giants' winning streak to five. The NL West leaders improved to 28-16, lately getting solid outings from their starting pitchers and big hits.

"We're staying humble and we're staying hungry because we've got a long way to go," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said. "You're not ever going to be disappointed with a 6-2 road trip to the East Coast. It's very encouraging, but we know we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning and Brandon Crawford drove in six runs.

Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run home run in third. Crawford hit a three-run home run in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 home runs in a season's first 37 games.

Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up 1 run and 5 hits in 5 innings against his former team, exiting after 89 pitches with a 14-1 lead.

Tyler Mahle (2-2) yielded 7 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in 2 innings, raising his ERA from 2.93 to 4.20.

Mahle allowed the first six batters of the third inning to reach on two walks and four singles as the Giants scored three runs for a 4-0 lead. Michael Feliz relieved, and Duggar hit a full-count fastball on the seventh pitch of the at-bat 427 feet to center.

"Just looking for the knockout blow and we got it and just kept pouring it on," Duggar said.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run for the Reds in the eighth off left-hander Jose Alvarez.

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 2 Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Chicago beat Washington. Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth home run. It was Happ's first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his big league career.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 0 Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop each pitched a scoreless inning in a three-hitter as Miami defeated Philadelphia. Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead home run off David Hale (0-2) in the third. Garrett Cooper had a two-run home run against Matt Moore in the third and added an RBI triple in the sixth.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 4 (10) Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5 and Pittsburgh beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 1 Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to extend its winning streak to seven games. Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home.

YANKEES 2, RANGERS 0 Domingo German followed Corey Kluber's no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and New York beat Texas.

ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 4 Martin Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston beat Oakland to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.

ANGELS 7-3, TWINS 1-6 Miguel Sano hit a grand slam and Jose Berrios pitched five solid innings, leading Minnesota over Los Angeles for a split of their makeup doubleheader. The Angels took the opener with a home run and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin. Taylor Ward added a two-run home run to back Alex Cobb's five strong innings of four-hit ball.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7 J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston rallied to beat Toronto. Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th home run.

