Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced the following appointments: Dr. Beth Anne Rankin, Magnolia, to the Board of Education. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Brett Williamson.

Brett Morgan, Little Rock, to the Parole Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Abraham Carpenter.

Bill Clary, Conway, to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Tom Kennedy.

Amy Denton, Roland, to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Elizabeth Farris.

JoAnne Bush, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ann Cash.

Eddie Glover, Conway, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Fred Fowlkes.

Suzett Sparks, Rogers, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2023. Replaces Doyle Yates.

Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Steve Faris.

Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2022. Replaces Anne Xu.

Tommy Wren, Violet Hill, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ed Mabry.

George Dunklin, Humphrey, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Bobby Johnson.

Nathan Evers, El Dorado, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Lawrence Bearden.

Laura Winning, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Gary Golden.

Bobby Glover, Carlisle, to the Board of Corrections. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Kevin Case, Little Rock, to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman.

Deborah Knox, Mountain Home, to the Library Board. Reappointment expires Oct. 18, 2027.

Steven Smith, Springdale, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.

Ted Thomas, Conway, to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.

Marcus Lamberth, Batesville, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2026.

Jeremy Baltz, Pocahontas, to the board of trustees of Black River Technical College. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Replaces Ruth Ellis.

Bennie Cooper, Melbourne, to the board of trustees of Ozarka College. Reappointment expires July 1, 2027.

Dr. Kelly Johnson, Springdale, to the board of directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Thomas Free.

Darrell Hess, Wynne, to the Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2022. Replaces John Fricke.

David Hendrix Jr., Benton, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Kevin Case.

Kerry Lott, Dardanelle, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jay Hickey.

Sam Jackson, Blytheville, to the Division of Aeronautics. Reappointment expires Nov. 9, 2025.

Ray Nabholz, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Don Weaver, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Steve Cranford.

Dr. Eric Rosenbaum, Little Rock, to the Crime Laboratory Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2028.

Daryl Bassett, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Reappointment expires March 9, 2026.

Derek Scott, Bentonville, to the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Reappointment expires Sept. 1, 2024.

Julius Odom, Bald Knob, to the Board of Barber Examiners. Reappointment expires June 30, 2026.

Dr. Michael Courtney, Hot Springs, to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Reappointment expires June 9, 2025.

Dr. Bob Carlisle, Benton, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Dr. Fred Church.

Sterling Penix, Little Rock, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2027. Replaces Joshua Blevins.

Jasmine Wilson, Morrilton, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2026. Replaces Danny Knight.

CAPITOL ZONING DISTRICT COMMISSION

Sarah Bennings, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Jeff Jenkins.

Mike Orndorff, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Cassandra Toro.

James Smith, North Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.

Beverly Jones, Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.

BOARD OF DISPENSING OPTICIANS

Reappointments expire June 30, 2023.

Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison.

Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville.

Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena.

HIGHER EDUCATION COORDINATING BOARD

Graycen Bigger, Pocahontas. Appointment expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Bill Clary.

Dr. Jerry Cash, Harrison. Appointment expires May 1, 2026. Replaces Chris Gilliam.

Dr. Kyle Miller, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Sherrel Johnson.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTH ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

Steve Cousins, El Dorado. Reappointment.

Courtney Crotty, El Dorado. Replaces Tasha Sinclair.

Scott Street, El Dorado. Replaces Dr. Kermit Parks.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF ARKANSAS NORTHEASTERN COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

Dr. Anes Abraham, Blytheville. Reappointment.

Gordon Miller, Leachville. Replaces Sandra Kennett.

Randy Scott, Blytheville. Reappointment.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

Alan Curtis, Forrest City. Reappointment.

Beverly Devazier, Forrest City. Replaces Carrell Billingsley.

Al Miller, Forrest City. Reappointment.

BOARD OF LICENSURE FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS

Dr. David Beasley, Jonesboro, Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.

Lorie Tudor, Little Rock. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Scott Bennett.

Dr. Rodney Williams, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.

CAREER EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

Troy Keeping, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.

Hugh McDonald, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.

Dr. Keith Vire, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.

Kenneth Calhoun, Carlisle. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces D. Burton Weis.

Scott Copas, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

Stephen Percival, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

Jeff Standridge, Conway. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

QUORUM COURT APPOINTMENTS

All appointments expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Evelyn Keels, De Queen, Sevier County justice of the peace for District 2. Replaces Charles Keels.

Andy Johnson, Carthage, Dallas County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Walter Hawkins.

Jeff Mays, Marshall, Searcy County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Steve McCallister.

Duane Coatney, Eureka Springs, Carroll County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Marty Johnson.

Larry Garrett, Magazine, Logan County justice of the peace for District 8. Replaces Denny Stone.

Bill Ussery, Springdale, Washington County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Judith Yanez.

Richard Taylor, Bella Vista, Benton County justice of the peace for District 10. Replaces Renona Crowden.

Jenny Whitehead, Magnolia, Columbia County justice of the peace for District 11. Replaces Jason Ray.

Brian Fletcher, Paris, Logan County justice of the peace for District 5. Replaces John O’Brien.

Bryan Smith, Newport, Jackson County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Jennifer Ballard.