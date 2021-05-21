Gravette seniors get diplomas

GRAVETTE — Saturday marked the conclusion of a long journey for 121 Gravette seniors as they crossed the stage in the new Gravette Lion Arena to receive their diplomas. The graduation ceremony was also the first of its kind to be held in the new arena, which was finished last summer.

The seniors marched to their seats to Pomp and Circumstance, joined in the invocation led by distinguished high honors graduate Johhny Dunfee and in the pledge of allegiance led by distinguished high honors graduate Lane Wilkins.

Shannon Mitchell, Gravette High School principal, welcomed all to the ceremony. Maribel Childress, superintendent of Gravette Public Schools, gave a brief address regarding the family and community spirit of Gravette and told students that, no matter where they go in life, Gravette was their “forever home.” “Once a Lion, always a Lion,” she said.

Seth Lewman, a distinguished high honors student, dedicated the flowers, and high honors students Timmie Betz and Keeli Moore offered up comments from the graduating class.

Students’ names were then called out one-by-one by Taos Jones, assistant principal, and students were invited to come forward and cross the stage. Diplomas were presented by Gravette School Board president Heather Finley. Mitchell turned the tassels on each graduate’s cap; and board members Hope Duke, Jodi Moore, Tim Craig, Robyn Lovell, Tracy Moorman and Jay Oliphant congratulated the new graduates on their accomplishments.

Finley then presented the Class of 2021, and Taylor Neustel, a distinguished high honors graduate, spoke the final benediction.