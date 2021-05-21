Guilty of roles in drug ring, say Jonesboro pair

Two defendants set for trial Monday as part of a drug trafficking ring in northeast Arkansas pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, leaving only one defendant to face a jury on a multicount indictment that includes drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Lakendra Thomas, 28, and Julian Woods, 34, both of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller. Neither one had a plea agreement with government prosecutors but both had earlier rejected plea deals that were offered by the U.S. attorney's office. Each faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the statute, both are subject to a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary, Thomas and Woods had both conspired with co-defendants Cordero Harris and Eiichi Jumawanna Moore from April 2019 until January 2020 to distribute methamphetamine in and around Jonesboro. Thomas was accused of accompanying Moore in Jonesboro to sell 436.1 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $3,500 on April 9, 2019.

O'Leary said that on August 19, 2019, Woods, at Moore's direction, sold 108.4 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine for $1,300 in Jonesboro to a person who turned out to be a confidential informant.

As a matter of record, Ronald Davis Jr. of Little Rock, representing Thomas, noted that she had earlier been offered a plea deal that she had rejected.

"There was an offer made that would have put my client in a much better position," Davis said. "She declined to accept the offer that was made to her."

Davis said plea bargain negotiations had continued until as recently as Wednesday "but we have not been able to reach an agreement."

The importance of those negotiations, Davis said, related to his client's eligibility for the federal safety valve which would allow Miller to sentence Thomas to a sentence below the mandatory 10-year minimum.

"Whether we can make an argument below 10 years or not depends on whether the court rules she is entitled to the safety valve," Davis said.

Noting that Woods was also pleading guilty without benefit of an agreement, Dominique King of Little Rock, Woods' defense attorney, said that he had been offered a plea deal under a previous defense lawyer that Woods had rejected.

"There aren't any significant sentencing issues that will be affected but I will say he was made an offer and the offer was rejected," King said.

Although the statutory minimum sentence of 10 years for both Thomas and Woods required them to be taken into custody upon acceptance of their guilty pleas, Miller allowed Thomas to remain free on bond to give her time to arrange for her four children, ranging in age from 5 to 11 years old, to be cared for.

"She's in the process of trying to have them placed with family members so the Department of Human Services doesn't have to be involved," Davis said. "I don't think she's had any significant issues on pretrial release."

Miller said child placement did not qualify as an extraordinary circumstance but said he would give her consideration because the plea decision had come up so abruptly.

He also allowed Woods to remain on home incarceration until sentencing, but cautioned that doing so should be considered an exception he was allowing only because neither defendant had demonstrated a history of violating their conditions. He also questioned whether allowing Woods to remain on home detention constituted actual leniency, noting that detention is detention whether in jail or at home.

"This should not be an impetus for [other attorneys] to hold their clients and not plea until the last minute because we get this close to trial I'm going to start letting everybody go home," Miller said.

Moore, 42, is scheduled to go to trial Monday on charges of narcotics conspiracy, distribution and weapons charges.

Harris pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is awaiting sentencing.