Haff, UA softball shut out Manhattan in regional opener

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:32 p.m.
Arkansas starter Mary Haff delivers to the plate Friday, April 9, 2021, during the second inning of the RazorbacksÕ 5-3 loss to Alabama at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/210410Daily/ for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ softball team cruised to the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Three Razorbacks — Ryan Jackson, Aly Manzo and Linnie Malkin — had 2 RBI apiece and pitcher Mary Haff was near flawless as Arkansas defeated Manhattan 8-0 at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks will play either South Dakota State or Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Arkansas improved to 41-9 overall and 22-5 in home games this season.

The Razorbacks led 3-0 after three innings behind a Manzo single to left field that scored Malkin to break a scoreless tie, a Hannah Gammill sacrifice fly to right field scoring Keely Huffine, and a two-out RBI single to left by Malkin.

Arkansas tagged Jaspers starter Nicole Williams with 5 earned runs on 7 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks blew the game open in the fifth and final inning, tacking on 5 runs behind 2 walks with the bases loaded, a wild pitch and a 2-run double from Jackson, which scored Cally Kildow and Sam Torres.

Haff won her 24th game of the season, allowing only 2 hits over 5 innings while walking 1 and striking out 5. She threw 46 of 59 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas left fielder Hannah McEwen added two hits, including a double, in three at-bats and scored twice.

The start of the game was delayed by two hours due to rain.

