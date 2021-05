Samantha Barrera has been named valedictorian of the Hall STEAM Magnet High School Class of 2021.

Tlyna Phillips is salutatorian.

Barrera, 18, plans to study mass communications and media production at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her parents are Juan Barrera and Teresa Ramirez.

Phillips, 18, whose parents are Alden and Sharon Phillips, will attend Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and study information technology.