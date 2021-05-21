Hornets have bone to pick with Bears

The only thing standing in the way of South Side Bee Branch collecting its third state baseball title is a team that's been a thorn in the Hornets' side for the past two postseasons.

South Side Bee Branch will try to alleviate that pain today in Benton.

"They are always really well-coached, always," South Side Bee Branch Coach Jeffrey Liggin said of Woodlawn, which will be looking to beat the Hornets and reel in its seventh championship at 10 a.m. today in the Class 2A baseball final. "They've got some really good hitters at the top of their lineup that do a really good job, and they a good job of running the bases to put pressure on people. They're going to make good plays on defense, too.

"They're just really sound and fundamental."

The basics are something that Liggin wants his Hornets to do well against the Bears, who knocked South Side Bee Branch (29-9) out in the first round of the state tournament in 2019. Woodlawn (32-3) also defeated the Hornets for the Class 1A state title in 2018.

But South Side Bee Branch comes in as one of the hottest teams in the state, and according to Liggin, the Hornets are playing with a chip on their shoulders.

"This is big for us this year to come back and get after it," said Liggin, whose team has won 23 consecutive games. "Last year, we graduated six seniors that were starters, and we felt like we were the best that we've been in a long time up here. We felt like we had a shot to win the whole thing but got shorted [because of covid-19].

"They're really ready to get out there and get after it."

The Hornets are battled tested as well after having played and beaten several teams from larger classes. That type of competition, Liggin said, helped his team prepare for conference play, which they finished unbeaten. What also has helped South Side Bee Branch is the play of junior shortstop and University of Arkansas commit Easton Swofford and senior utility standout Connor Bise, a University of Arkansas Rich Mountain commit who has 59 hits and is batting over .500 for the season.

Another bonus for the Hornets has been the consistency of senior pitcher Gus Holland, a left hander who has more than 100 strikeouts on the season. He's set to start today on the mound.

But Liggin and his team are fully aware that nothing will come easy against Woodlawn. The Bears have won 21 games in a row and are appearing in their fifth consecutive state title game. Woodlawn posted two shutouts in last week's Class 2A state tournament and have notched 22 victories by at least nine runs.

"It's definitely going to be tough," Liggin said. "Woodlawn is one of the best in the state year in, and year out. We've got to do what we did the last couple of weeks for the most part, execute on defense, make our pitches and don't give up any free bases with walks, hit by pitches or errors. If we can play a clean game on defense and get some big time timely hits, I think we've got a great shot at it."