Happy birthday (May 21): All you've overcome has made you strong — and also funny. Humor comes from the flexibility of perspective you earned seeing different sides and extremes of life. A project will put your talents to good use, and you'll be enthusiastically endorsed, too, helping you to move up professionally and financially.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Much has been added to your life — relationships, responsibilities, interests, material items — and going forward, you can't take it all. It's time to decide which endeavors are worth committing to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The old you would have been eager to define things early on, but you're now wondering if it's necessary or even beneficial. Definitions are limits. Mysteries are limitless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The tendency to go into debt isn't limited to finance. In fact, the little debts that get racked up between people can have a debilitating effect on relationships. Don't let anyone get too far in the hole with you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who will try to convince you of a need that doesn't exist. Things only become outdated if there are now other things that work better. Be careful not to pay to fix a thing that isn't broken.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll strengthen your mind/body/spirit connection, and it all happens with physical exertion. Every time you work on your body, it will become increasingly receptive to the command of your mind and the intuition of your spirit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have to set your plan in action to know where the problems are. Start now while there are people around you who can help you do what needs to be done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Why would anyone willingly offer up their work for scrutiny? To improve, of course. Only the courageous and the serious will proactively take this option, and you are definitely in that group. You want to be the best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't have to be in a position to make a change to dream about your options. Fantasies are supposed to be impractical. Think of it as shopping for your future with no obligation to buy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The line between sharing and oversharing is liable to be ignored, blurred or completely crossed. Most people won't mind knowing a little more than they need to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money is not the root of all evil; evil is! Money is just a sophisticated bartering system that can be used for purposes as varied as the people who advance them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you care, you care deeply. When you notice, you notice a lot. What's going on around you will be as exciting and thought-provoking as your commitment level to it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for mental arguments that only you can hear, they do serve a purpose. You'll work out the pros and cons of a decision before you ever take the risk. Contain your deliberations inside a time frame though, or they'll steal your day.

MERCURY UPSETS THE BALANCE

To lean is to passively push. There’s no other way to do it. Leaning forces the leaned-on thing in the opposite direction. That’s why it’s better to lean into only unwanted things. If your desire is to bring something close, then try a dance, seduction or some other kind of pulling motion today, as a Mercurial square upsets the balance of the Libra moon.

WEEKEND LOVE REPORT

ARIES: Your entourage and close circle should include those who compliment you and play up your best qualities.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Libra and Gemini are air signs with a complementary aesthetic, similar intellectual wavelength and a collective social ease that raises their communication to an art form. Libra is ruled by Venus and is not shy about sharing on the topic of attraction and making a partner feel like the most beautiful person in the world. Gemini’s keeps love bright with a quick wit, easy laugh and a finger on the pulse of trendy fun.