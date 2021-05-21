House OKs Capitol security bill

WASHINGTON -- The House narrowly approved $1.9 billion Thursday to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force after the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.

The bill's 213-212 passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege, an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden's election.

The two measures now face an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate, as most Republicans have objected to both. Tensions are running high at the Capitol, with Democrats growing exasperated with Republicans who they say haven't acknowledged the severity of the insurrection because of what appears to be their devotion to former President Donald Trump -- and fears of crossing him.

"We have a major political party in the country that's ignoring it. We're trying to solve a problem. They clearly don't want to sit down and talk about it," said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, chairman of an appropriations subcommittee handling legislative branch security.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHxOEBmzFiw]

At the same time, the idea of bolstered security at the Capitol saddened many lawmakers who said they see no other choice because of the ongoing threats on Congress. Several leading liberal Democrats opposed the security money over concerns about policing, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders worked the floor during the votes to ensure passage.

Together, the package of bills stemming from the domestic assault by Trump supporters on the Capitol reminded some lawmakers of the changes that emerged from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Then, a landmark commission investigated the attack's root causes and authorities hardened the security apparatus across the federal government.

Thursday's vote capped two days of emotionally wrenching debate as the political divide, particularly in the House, has widened in the months since the January assault.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro recalled her own experience being trapped in the House gallery that day as the attackers tried to break in, calling her husband to tell him she was OK after Capitol Police told her to duck on the floor.

"This bill is not about politics.It's not about settling scores," DeLauro said. "It's about ensuring that every person who comes into the Capitol is safe and is protected."

Republicans argued that the bill is too expensive and no fencing is needed.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, contended that Democrats would rather spend money on a wall "around this building in D.C." than they would on finishing a border wall advocated by Trump.

Already, National Guard troops have been protecting the building for months and public access is severely limited. Though razor-wire-topped fencing that stood as a stark reminder of the siege has been removed, an extended perimeter fence remains in place, cutting off access to the lush grounds popular with the public.

The Democrats who opposed the security legislation were some of the most liberal in the House. Some have expressed the view that police treat people of color unfairly. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota voted against it.

Omar said she had "not been convinced of the importance of the money."

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voted "present," effectively saving the measure from going down to defeat.

The chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, said the lawmakers "wanted to make sure that there were accountability measures" on the security funds. She voted for the bill.

Senate Democrats will not be able to pass either bill on their own in the 50-50 Senate and could have trouble persuading enough Republicans to vote with them after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would oppose the inquiry.

Ten GOP senators would need to join Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation, though changes could be made to win over their support. Months in the making, the emergency spending package incorporates the recommendations from an outside panel of experts to beef up security after the attack.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. Capitol is seen as national guard members pass by on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)