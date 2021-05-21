I-30 suit lawyers get $18M

Attorneys representing a small group of taxpayers in a successful illegal exaction case against the Arkansas Department of Transportation were awarded more than $18 million in attorney fees Thursday.

The amount represented 15% of the $121 million that the department was required to reimburse the Amendment 91 fund for illegally spending the money on projects that, according to the Arkansas Supreme Court, weren't permissible under the wording of the amendment, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch said.

"These young men have done an awfully good job ... and prevailed," he said at the conclusion of a three-hour hearing.

Welch settled on an amount that was roughly the midpoint in a range of amounts he was asked to consider.

The lead plaintiff attorneys, Joe Denton and Justin Zachary, had asked for a range between $4.8 million and $30 million, the latter representing the 25% contingency fee they had negotiated with their clients before they filed the lawsuit.

The defendants sought to limit the fees to about $148,000.

In a second ruling from the bench, Welch found that the department shouldn't be held in contempt of court, as Denton and Zachary had sought.

The attorneys had alleged that the department violated Welch's order mandating the reimbursement of the Amendment 91 fund. The fund was created as part of the voter approval of the amendment in 2012.

The amendment instituted a 0.5% sales tax that was in place for 10 years and helped pay for the $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, a department initiative to build a series of regionally significant projects.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018, alleging that the wording of the amendment limited Amendment 91 money to road projects that had no more than four lanes or road projects building out to four lanes.

That meant that two projects in the program were ineligible for Amendment 91 money, according to the lawsuit. They were the $1 billion 30 Crossing project, which aims to improve the 6.7-mile Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, and an already completed project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock.

The lawsuit is one of several that have sought to stop or delay the 30 Crossing project, which has attracted criticism from downtown residents and neighborhood associations as too large. Work began on the first phase of the project in September.

The I-30 project is widening the freeway to 10 lanes in places while I-630 was widened to eight lanes. Both segments are part of the department's four-lane grid system, a series of high-priority corridors identified for improvements.

Welch sided with the department and the other defendants, who included the five-member Arkansas Highway Commission; Gov. Asa Hutchinson; his finance chief, Larry Walter; state Auditor Andrea Lea; and state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, all in their official capacities.

But the Supreme Court overturned Welch and ordered the case returned to his court.

Welch issued an order in February giving the department 60 days to make the reimbursement.

The department took the $121 million in Amendment 91 money from 30 Crossing and the I-630 project and assigned it to eight other projects that already had been completed using regular state and federal road construction funds. That money replaced the Amendment 91 money in the ineligible projects.

An Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration executive, Lisa Wilkerson, testified Thursday that her agency made the accounting changes at the request of the Transportation Department and said everything was aboveboard.

Welch said from the bench that he initially thought the creation of the "journal entries" and "going back two or three years and using money already spent to justify the remedy to pay for these two projects was too cute by half."

But he said he was persuaded by the testimony of Wilkerson and Lorie Tudor, the Transportation Department director, as well as the arguments of Rita Looney, the agency's chief counsel, and Assistant Attorney General Vincent France.

"I came to the conclusion that while it is foreign to me to have accounts that don't really exist, but apparently that is how they do business," the judge said. "I can't find that there's a willful intent by the ... department. I can't find that there was mendacity in what I expect is the way they do business traditionally."

As for the attorneys fees, they were among the largest in memory, according to John Ogles, a Jacksonville lawyer who has participated in several high-profile court litigations on a contingency-fee basis.

"There's been larger awards," he said. "This is probably in the top 10."

Welch acknowledged that the fees were not required by law, but added that "what is authorized by the Arkansas Constitution is the right for citizens to bring suits for illegal exaction."

It is found in Article 16, Section 13, which states that "Any citizen of any county, city or town may institute suit, in behalf of himself and all others interested, to protect the inhabitants thereof against the enforcement of any illegal exactions whatever."

The judge also said "there's ample evidence from the Arkansas Supreme Court that in certain circumstances attorneys' fees are permissible," which include lawsuits that result in a "substantial benefit."

He called $121 million "a substantial benefit" and pointed out the testimony of an economist retained by the plaintiffs' attorneys that the benefit could be $429 million if the future Amendment 91 money that would have been spent on the illegal projects is included.

Denton and Zachary, speaking after the judge's ruling, said they would be spending time with their respective families. They had said going unpaid on a case that took a substantial amount of time was a burden on their practice and their personal lives.

"It's been a long fight," Denton said after the hearing. "We're happy that the judge has affirmed the citizens' ability to go and bring an illegal exaction suit and take on counsel to do it. We'll continue to work for that cause."

Looney said the department would appeal the ruling.

At one point during her arguments, she rhetorically asked where the department would get the money, noting that the Supreme Court had limited how the Amendment 91 funds could be spent.

"We could not pay attorney fees out of that,"she said. "That would be an illegal exaction."