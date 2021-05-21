• Jon Holt, a Gloucester County, Va., sheriff's deputy who describes himself as "just an average cop," is being hailed as a hero after his body camera recorded him single-handedly lifting an overturned car to free a woman whose head was pinned by a sunroof as her child screamed that his mother was stuck.

• Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, called it "a situation where everyone wins" as he announced plans to give anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions of dollars.

• Andrew Nierman, 32, faces battery and other charges after being accused of biting off part of a man's nose after the man bought Nierman a second drink at a bar in Metairie, La., when the first drink he bought Nierman spilled on Nierman, police said.

• Allen Minish, 61, who waited nearly an hour for help to arrive, said he was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a remote part of Alaska nearly 200 miles north of Anchorage when he was mauled for about 10 seconds by a large brown bear that crushed his jaw and left a bone-deep gash in his scalp.

• Dana Fisher, 39, a sergeant at a state prison in Ridgeland, S.C., was fired after she was arrested on accusations of smuggling methamphetamine-laced lollipops into the lockup, investigators said.

• Larry Shaw, 88, of Ozark, Mo., was charged with first-degree murder, telling investigators that he fatally shot his 52-year-old roommate after considering it for several years because he was tired of hearing vulgar language and being badly treated.

• Brett Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, Wis., a suspended Milwaukee County juvenile court judge accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, decided on his own not to seek release and was taken into federal custody after a court hearing, his attorney said.

• Patrick Sharpe, 30, a former supervisor at a state prison in Valdosta, Ga., faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to civil-rights violations in the assaults on two inmates in retaliation for how they acted toward female guards, prosecutors said.

• George Null, 58, a hiker who was missing for five days after getting lost during a day hike in a remote area of California's Angeles National Forest, was found alive by a helicopter search crew and flown to safety.