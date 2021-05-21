Israel, Hamas call truce in 11-day fight

JERUSALEM -- Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting an 11-day fight that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left almost 250 people dead.

At 2 a.m. Israeli time, just as the cease-fire took effect, life returned to the streets of Gaza. People emerged from their homes, some shouting "Allahu Akbar" -- God is great -- or whistling from balconies. Many fired guns in the air, celebrating the truce.

Like the three previous conflicts between the bitter enemies, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively. Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages. And almost immediately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his hard-line, right-wing base that he had stopped the operation too soon.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, also claimed victory. But it now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from poverty, widespread unemployment and the raging coronavirus.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TD08zfLj9c]

Netanyahu's office said his Security Cabinet had unanimously accepted an Egyptian cease-fire proposal after recommendations from Israel's military chief and other top security officials. A statement boasted of "significant achievements in the operation."

It also included a veiled threat: "The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign," the statement said.

The Israeli military said its campaign, including 200 hours of bombardment, had largely achieved the goal of sharply degrading Hamas' capabilities.

"I'd like to commend our security forces and the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] ... who have, over the past 11 days, reached military achievements unprecedented in their scale, precision and strategic significance for the struggle with terrorist organizations in Gaza," Defense Minster Benny Gantz said in a statement.

Early Friday, loudspeakers in Gaza city called on the public to go into the streets "to celebrate the victory."

Thousands gathered in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis outside the family house of Mohammed Dief, the shadowy Hamas commander who had ordered the rocket attacks. Supporters shouted "victory" and waved green Hamas flags.

"With the help of God, we were able to humiliate the enemy, its fragile entity and its barbaric army," Abu Obaida, spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement. "The whole world saw the disgracefulness and shamefulness of this entity that boasts about hitting residential towers, civilian infrastructure, and that takes pride in killing children and women."

The fighting started May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound, a site that is holy to both Muslims and Jews, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

The competing claims to Jerusalem lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have repeatedly triggered bouts of violence over the years.

Hamas and other militant groups fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel throughout the fighting, launching them from civilian areas at Israeli cities. Dozens of projectiles flew as far north as Tel Aviv, the country's bustling commercial and cultural capital.

The fighting saw Israel carry out hundreds of airstrikes targeting what it said was Hamas' military infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were killed.

PUBLIC RIFT

The United States, Israel's closest and most important ally, initially backed what it said was Israel's right to self-defense against indiscriminate rocket fire. But as the fighting dragged on and the death toll mounted, Washington increasingly pressured Israel to stop.

In a rare public rift, Netanyahu on Wednesday briefly rebuffed a public call from President Joe Biden to wind things down, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career.

But late Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced the cease-fire agreement. Hamas quickly followed suit, though militants continued to launch sporadic rockets in the hours before the cease-fire took effect.

Hamas, in a statement by spokesman Taher al-Nono, said, "The Palestinian resistance will abide by this agreement as long as the occupation abides by it."

Biden hailed the cease-fire. "I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress, and I'm committed to working for it," he said.

The president said the U.S. was committed to helping Israel replenish its supply of interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome rocket-defense system, which military officials say intercepted most of the rockets fired across the border, and to working with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza -- "in a manner that does not permit Hamas to restock its arsenal."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/521mideast/]

"I commend him for the decision to bring the current hostilities to a close in less than 11 days," said Biden, noting that he had spoken with Netanyahu six times during the crisis.

"These hostilities have resulted in the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children, and I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones," Biden said.

He added, "I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely, and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy."

Netanyahu quickly came under heavy criticism from members of his hawkish, nationalist base. Gideon Saar, a former ally who now leads a small party opposed to the prime minister, called the cease-fire "embarrassing."

In a potentially damaging development for the Israeli leader, the Palestinian militants claimed that Netanyahu had agreed to halt further Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque and to call off the planned evictions of Palestinians in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"We obtained guarantees regarding lifting the hand of the occupation from Sheikh Jarrah and the mosque," Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official, said in an interview on Hezbollah's television channel.

But Israeli officials said the agreement called only for the immediate halt to military operations. The security Cabinet statement emphasized that the deal entailed a "mutual and unconditional cease-fire." Members of the Cabinet told Israeli media that no concessions had been made on Jerusalem.

An Egyptian official said only that tensions in Jerusalem "will be addressed."

Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the far-right Jewish Power party, tweeted that the cease-fire was "a grave surrender to terrorism and the dictates of Hamas."

The cease-fire comes at a sensitive time for Netanyahu. In the wake of an inconclusive election in March, he failed to form a majority coalition in parliament. His opponents now have until June 2 to form an alternative government of their own.

The military conflict greatly complicated the efforts of his opponents, who include both Jewish and Arab parties, and were forced to suspend their negotiations in such a fraught environment. But the inconclusive outcome of the fighting could give them renewed momentum to restart those talks.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou said Israel's announcement was a "declaration of defeat."

Ali Barakeh, an official with Islamic Jihad, a smaller group that fought alongside Hamas, said Israel's declaration of a truce was a defeat for Netanyahu and "a victory to the Palestinian people."

Despite the claims, both groups appeared to have suffered significant losses. Hamas and Islamic Jihad said at least 20 of their fighters were killed, while Israel said the number was at least 130 and probably higher.

Some 58,000 Palestinians fled their homes, many of them seeking shelter in crowded United Nations schools at a time of a coronavirus outbreak.

Since the fighting began, Gaza's infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated.

Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007. Since then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has governed autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has limited influence in Gaza.

Israeli attacks have also damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics, and destroyed a health facility, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out.

Israeli bombing damaged more than 50 schools across the territory, according to advocacy group Save the Children, destroying at least six. While repairs are made, education is disrupted for nearly 42,000 children.

U.S. EXPECTATION

On Wednesday, in the most assertive language used publicly by the White House since the fighting began, Biden had told Netanyahu he "expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire."

Biden's intervention was a sharp departure from what Netanyahu experienced during four years of Donald Trump's presidency, and sources inside the prime minister's circle told Israeli media that Netanyahu was taken aback. He found himself caught between pressure to accommodate Israel's most important ally and the need not to appear weak before his right-wing base.

"To Israeli ears, a cease-fire means a kind of Hamas victory, where they get the amalgamated West Bank, Gaza and Arab Palestinian political victory, and also got to fire 4,000 rockets at us," said Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington. "For many Israelis this time, they're increasingly telling themselves: Once we've started, we might as well keep going to the end."

Netanyahu publicly resisted Biden's entreaty at first, releasing a video message that made no mention of a cease-fire. "I especially appreciate the support of U.S. President Biden, for the right of self-defense for the state of Israel," he said, adding that the operation would "continue until its goal is achieved -- to restore peace and security to you, citizens of Israel."

The American pressure may have played to the prime minister's benefit. Chuck Freilich, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser, said Netanyahu has for years leveraged U.S. criticism of Israeli actions toward Palestinians in political talking points for his right-wing supporters.

"Netanyahu needs to do whatever he can to rally his base, to show that he's the only one to stand up to the world, and standing up to international pressure is always popular," said Freilich.

Alon Davidi, the mayor of Sderot, an Israeli town on the border with Gaza that often bears the brunt of Hamas attacks, said Israeli officials "do not really want to defeat Hamas," and settled for "temporary quiet" at the expense of residents of southern Israel.

Indeed, even as they celebrated the calm, both sides understood that this would not be the last battle between Israel and Hamas, which have clashed periodically since the Palestinian group was founded in the 1980s.

"This happened and keeps happening because these wars serve the bigger interests of both sides," said Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. "The Israelis get to pursue settlement activity and de facto annexation without having to deal with a peace process and being able to claim to have no partner to talk to. Hamas gets to pose as the champion of Palestine and Jerusalem."

"And because it works for them, they will be satisfied, and they are likely to repeat it at some point in the future," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman, Fares Akram, Ilan Ben Zion, Samy Magdy, Zeke Miller and Iris Samuel of The Associated Press; by Steve Hendrix, Loveday Morris, Shira Rubin, Hazem Balousha, Sufian Taha and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post; and by Patrick Kingsley of The New York Times.

Palestinians celebrate the cease-fire agreement early today in Gaza City. Hamas spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou called Israel’s announcement of the truce a “declaration of defeat.” (AP/Adel Hana)

Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter Thursday in Ashdod, Israel, as a siren warns of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip. (AP/Heidi Levine)

Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud)

A family huddles in their home with bomb technicians and police as sirens warn of an incoming attack, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. The family residence had just received a direct hit from an unexploded missile that landed on the top floor of their high rise apartment building. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Palestinian man inspects the damage of his home following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A man inspects the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

An Israeli soldier walks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

A Palestinian carries a wounded man into Shifa hospital following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A child looks at the damaged room of his family apartment after by Israeli airstrikes near a residential building, in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)