Let's all go to the theaters

One of the things that used to astound me was when I'd go to a theater and see a knot of people staring at the marquee trying to decide which movie they wanted to see.

That feels foreign to me. The way I do it is I decide I want to see a particular movie. In the old days, when movie theaters ran newspaper ads, I'd then look up to see what theaters were playing that film and when they were showing it. Then I'd plan to arrive at that theater about 10 minutes before that show time and buy a ticket to that movie. That was my process.

I do pretty much the same thing now, though I do it digitally. When I see movies in theaters I usually know well in advance what I'm going to see and when I'm going to see it.

Other people aren't me though. They do lots of things I don't do and probably think a lot of the things I do are strange. I suppose that some of them just decide they want to see a movie. So they head out to a multiplex and then decide what they want to see. I've even heard of people buying tickets to movies of which they were completely unaware before they saw the title above the box office.

I admire this. Some of these people likely prioritize the experience of moviegoing over the particular movie that happens to be playing on the screen. And there's nothing wrong with that; in fact, as someone who sees a lot of movies I'm inclined to believe that most movies are more or less about the same. We make a game of discriminating between them -- and it's a pretty fun game -- but it's hard to argue with the premise that movies are basically color and noise splashed on a wall for a couple of hours or so. Even watching what the critics might consider a lousy movie can be pleasurable given the right atmosphere.

And apparently some people don't really want to have to make a decision about what they watch, they'd rather drift along with the crowd and be surprised. This is why when you turn on Netflix these days, you'll see this little button that reads "play something." Apparently if you push that button, Netflix chooses some program for you. Their idea is that a lot of people are paralyzed by the sheer variety of choices the streamer offers, and that some of us thought it was better back in the days when the television networks offered what they offered, take Ed Sullivan or leave him.

I get it, people are stressed out enough that they don't need their entertainment options contributing to it. Not everybody follows this stuff that closely, as evidenced by all the people who keep telling me (with some pride) that they still haven't seen any of the movies that were nominated for this year's Best Picture Oscar. (Why not? You can get them on your TV with a couple of clicks.)

Anyway, one of the things I'm actually kind of looking forward to is actually getting back to a crowded theater. Though I've been to the movies a few times over the past 14 months, we have picked our spots. There might have been four other people in the auditorium on one of our pandemic excursions to the movies, but I know there were never five.

...

Of course, one of the problems with having choices is that you can choose badly.

I thought we did that the other night when we went with the Joe Wright melodrama "The Woman in the Window" -- which was on Netflix -- over Taylor Sheridan's "Those Who Wish Me Dead." But then I read Piers Marchant's review of the latter, which is elsewhere in this section, and my fear of missing out was somewhat assuaged.

I knew the production had been, as they say, "troubled," and that audiences had been "confused" by earlier cuts, necessitating some re-editing. I also understood that one of the film's producers was Scott Rudin, whose reputation as a monster of a boss was recently explored in a Hollywood Reporter cover story.

But I was curious about the film because it had all the trappings of one of those inevitable Hollywood A-list Oscar-seeking productions. Wright has "Atonement" and "Darkest Hour" on his resume, and the cast featured Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie and Julianne Moore. Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy Letts wrote the screenplay, adapting a bestselling thriller into a Hitchcock homage ("Rear Window" being the obvious, but not the only, suspense film drawn from here). It had a $40 million budget.

And it's OK. Adams is fine as the agoraphobic psychologist who apparently witnesses a murder in the Harlem brownstone across the street from her, but aside from a few nice set pieces the film feels weirdly inert and tellingly dumbed down. I wonder if I would have liked the initial cut better.

Still, Piers seemed just as disappointed with "Those Who Wish Me Dead," which I may get around to watching out of professional obligation.

Depends what I see when I'm scrolling through all those streaming options.

