Terrorist enterprise

I wonder if John Oliver and the other lefties would want a proportional response if Hamas rockets were falling on their towns or cities. As I recall, they certainly didn't after 9/11.

Just because a lot of Hamas' rockets don't hit a target doesn't mean Israel should not respond with better weapons. And I wonder how many of the Palestinian casualties have been caused by the 500 or more of their rockets that hit in their own territory. Hamas is no different than ISIS. Both are terrorist organizations that exist solely to kill people of different religions, and both should be exterminated.

If the Palestinians really wanted peace and their own country, they could have agreed to any of the past offerings where Israel agreed to all their demands. But it seems they just want to kill Jews and turned them all down. I have no sympathy for people who continually vote terrorists in charge of their government. They are no different than the Germans who voted for Hitler, and we certainly didn't hesitate to bomb their civilians. I have no sympathy for the Palestinians.

JR CROMWELL

White Hall

Playing perilous game

Rep. French Hill, please add me to your list of outraged constituents discovering that you signed that letter giving Israel a free pass to buy more weaponry to "defend itself" against the Palestinians who had only rocks to throw back at the Israeli forces that conducted a "flash raid" in a mosque filled with worshippers.

I am aware that our leadership feels the necessity to have a strong Israel in the Middle East to "protect our interests." But whose interests? Big business? Is our government totally bought and paid for by mega-corporations that have no borders? What other secret deals have been hatched between Israel and our Congress? This lack of transparency only makes voters more hostile and enraged at their "elected" officials. This is a dangerous game that our leadership is playing.

KAREN NILES

Maumelle

Firing seemed fishy

The summary firing of the ArDOT person in charge of bridge inspection after the discovery of the broken beam in the Hernando Desoto Bridge just doesn't pass the smell test.

Failure of the bridge would have been a major American catastrophe, certainly, but this firing doesn't seem correct.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette original report, the drone image was present for less than a second, within a mass of other data. This seems to me to be a move to make the higher administration at the ArDOT look like it is at least "doing something."

The better action would be to improve the methods whereby the data is collected and evaluated from these drone inspections, as well as the face-to-face visual inspections. Dismissing a person with 15 years' experience doesn't seem like the correct solution and seems purely political.

I am thankful that this standard was not utilized in the practice of medicine. Few of us would have survived.

DOUGLAS E. YOUNG

Conway

Night of Long Knives

Looks like the GOP just had its Night of the Long Knives, and Liz Cheney played the role of Ernst Röhm. The GOP SS squashed the RINO SA; no one can be allowed to stand in Fearless Leader's way.

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle