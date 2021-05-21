Listen Here!: Rockers Find Debut Muse In Arts, New York City

"Come Evening"

The Silk War

Independent New York City female-fronted rock band The Silk War, who've drawn comparisons to Blondie and The Cure, released their debut full-length studio album, "Come Evening" May 14. Produced, engineered and mixed by the band's guitarist James Mullen, the thought-provoking 11-track collection is inspired by the quintet's love for the arts and New York that touches upon deep topics ranging from bullying and self-worth to gun control and empowerment and so much more.

The electrifying five-piece soundtracks nighttime with their patented post-wave sound, threading together transmissions of nocturnal alternative, gothic electro, punk energy and cinematic production. "Come Evening" dives into the dark, creating music for the disaffected, those who feel different or alienated, with a message of hope.

"Fireside With Louis L'Amour"

Jamestown Revival

The frontier stories of American novelist Louis L'Amour have been an influence on Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival since the band's formation. At the age of 23, both Clay and Chance read L'Amour's memoir, "The Education Of A Wandering Man," and since then, fans haven't had to dig very deep to find their hat tips to the late, great legend.

On May 28, the Americana/Western rock duo's newest project, an EP titled "Fireside With Louis L'Amour," will forever immortalize the guys' love for L'Amour's storytelling in a six-song roundup of tunes directly inspired by L'Amour's "The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour, Volume 1: Frontier Stories."

