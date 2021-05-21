LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Florida Game 2

WEATHER DELAY
The game will not begin at 7 p.m. due to weather. It is unclear whether this is a lightning delay or a delay due to some incoming rain.
We'll update a start time as soon as we know.
Lineups
Florida
LF Jacob Young
C Nathan Hickey
CF Jud Fabian
DH Kris Armstrong
1B Kendrick Calilao
3B Kirby McMullen
RF Sterlin Thompson
SS Josh rivera
2B Cory Acton
P Hunter Barco
Arkansas
LF Braydon Webb
DH Matt Goodheart
RF Cayden Wallace
1B Brady Slavens
CF Christian Franklin
2B Robert Moore
3B Cullen Smith
C Casey Opitz
SS Jalen Battles
P Caleb Bolden
Pregame
Arkansas has a one-game lead in the SEC race and a two-game lead in the SEC West entering the weekend. The Razorbacks clinched at least a share of the division championship with their 6-1 victory Thursday. Arkansas can clinch at least a share of the SEC crown with a win Friday….Florida was eliminated from SEC championship contention Thursday but is still in the race to win the SEC East….Arkansas is the third SEC team to win its first nine series, joining the 2013 Vanderbilt and 2018 Florida teams. The Razorbacks have won 10 consecutive series against SEC teams, dating to a 2019 super regional win over Ole Miss….Florida has won five consecutive series against Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Georgia….