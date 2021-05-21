LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Florida Game 2

WEATHER DELAY

The game will not begin at 7 p.m. due to weather. It is unclear whether this is a lightning delay or a delay due to some incoming rain.

We'll update a start time as soon as we know.

Lineups

Florida

LF Jacob Young

C Nathan Hickey

CF Jud Fabian

DH Kris Armstrong

1B Kendrick Calilao

3B Kirby McMullen

RF Sterlin Thompson

SS Josh rivera

2B Cory Acton

P Hunter Barco

Arkansas

LF Braydon Webb

DH Matt Goodheart

RF Cayden Wallace

1B Brady Slavens

CF Christian Franklin

2B Robert Moore

3B Cullen Smith

C Casey Opitz

SS Jalen Battles

P Caleb Bolden

Pregame

Arkansas has a one-game lead in the SEC race and a two-game lead in the SEC West entering the weekend. The Razorbacks clinched at least a share of the division championship with their 6-1 victory Thursday. Arkansas can clinch at least a share of the SEC crown with a win Friday….Florida was eliminated from SEC championship contention Thursday but is still in the race to win the SEC East….Arkansas is the third SEC team to win its first nine series, joining the 2013 Vanderbilt and 2018 Florida teams. The Razorbacks have won 10 consecutive series against SEC teams, dating to a 2019 super regional win over Ole Miss….Florida has won five consecutive series against Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Georgia….