Police: 2nd arrest made in killing outside Little Rock grocery store

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the late-February killing of a man outside a Little Rock grocery store, police said.

Matya G. Sisa, 21, of Conway was arrested Thursday after surrendering to authorities, according to a statement released by Little Rock police. Authorities said he faces a capital murder charge in the Feb. 28 shooting of Xavier Crosby.

Jeremy Rashuad Jefferson, 24, also faces a capital murder charge in connection with Crosby's death, police said. Jefferson was arrested March 22, according to a Pulaski County jail inmate roster.

Both Sisa and Jefferson remained in the jail Friday morning, according to the roster.

On Feb. 28, officers responded to the Kroger located at 8415 W. Markham St. for a shooting call, police said. Upon arrival, officers found Crosby with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said Crosby told officers he met with someone for an exchange, and the man shot him and left.

He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.