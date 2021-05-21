Man faces charges in fatal LR assault

Little Rock police are investigating after a fatal knife attack late Wednesday, according to a police news release.

Officers responded to 3108 W. 13th St. at 10:15 p.m., where the caller told police his son, Keemo Richardson, 20, was assaulting another man with a knife on the porch, according to a release.

The victim was found unconscious with face, head and neck injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Officers arrested Richardson later at the Splash-N-Dash Car Wash at 10905 W. Markham St. and charged him with capital murder.