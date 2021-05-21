May 21, 2020: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Timeline for reopening I-40 uncertain

In a day of news conferences and legislative briefings Tuesday in states on either end of a damaged and idle Mississippi River bridge, the key question remained: How long will it be before traffic flows again?

And the answer remained: Nobody knows yet. Read more on what the governors of Tennessee and Arkansas had to say about the bridge's repair.

Little Rock makes misdemeanor pot offenses lowest priority for police

The Little Rock Board of Directors in a 7-3 vote Tuesday evening approved a measure designating misdemeanor marijuana offenses as the lowest priority for the city's law enforcement authorities.

The ordinance was sponsored by City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2. It was his third try at securing approval for a version of the ordinance after attempts in 2018 and 2019 failed to get support from a majority of board members.

Virus cases rise; hospitalizations top 200 for first time since March

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose above 200 for the first time in almost two months on Thursday, while the state's count of cases rose by 256.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have also warned of the potential for a surge of infections fueled by faster-spreading variants and summer gatherings.

Judge keeps Duggar girls' federal case, moves trial to December

A federal judge changed the trial date in a lawsuit brought by Jim Bob Duggar's daughters about the release of police reports concerning sexual abuse allegations against their brother.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Friday moved the trial from Sept. 20 to Dec. 9 to give the parties more time to prepare.

Lawsuit threatened over removal of Confederate markers in Little Rock

A Fort Smith attorney on Wednesday said he intends to file a lawsuit against the city of Little Rock over the removal of three markers commemorating the Confederacy if the markers aren't returned to where they stood in the vicinity of the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

However, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter pushed back on the demand, according to an email exchange.