Minor league baseball

TRAVELERS 8-6, HOOKS 4-1

Left-hander Ian McKinney came within one out of a shutout Thursday night, pitching the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks in the second game of a doubleheader at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. McKinney (2-0) struck out 11 and allowed only 4 hits and 1 walk in 7 innings. He struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh inning, but then gave up a home run to Norel Gonzalez and a single to Grae Kessinger before striking out Scott Manea to end the game.

Arkansas won the first game 8-4 with third baseman Jake Scheiner going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI.

The Travelers collected 11 hits in the second game to win for the sixth time in their last seven games. Scheiner slugged his fourth home run of the season in fifth inning — a two-run shot that gave the Travelers a 4-0 lead.

Keegan McGovern and Joe Rizzo also homered for Arkansas. McGovern hit a lead-off shot in the sixth inning — his third of the season — and Rizzo opened the seventh with his second home run of the season.

Stephen Wrenn and Connor Kopach also had two hits for the Travelers.

Reliever Collin Kober (1-0) picked up the win in the first game. Kober struck out two in one inning of relief. Nick Duron struck out three in two innings to collect his first save of the season. Rizzo drove in two and Jordan Cowan went 2 for 4 with a RBI in the first game.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP William Penn Murfee (1-0, 4.15 ERA); Hooks: RHP Joseph Bryan Record (0-0, 0.00)

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

