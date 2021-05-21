Motorists reminded of closure on weekend to shift I-30 flow

Weather permitting, crews will close all Interstate 30 westbound lanes between the Interstate 40 interchange and Broadway in North Little Rock beginning tonight, according to the state Transportation Department.

The closures will begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the department.

Traffic to downtown North Little Rock will use I-40 to detour to Pike Avenue, a department release said. Through traffic will use I-440 to detour to I-440 and I-430.

Additionally, the southbound frontage road on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive to I-30 westbound will be closed. Traffic will detour west on Curtis Sykes and take Main Street souh to Broadway and I-30 west on-ramp.

The I-30 eastbound left lane will be closed between the river and Bishop Linsey Avenue, the release said.

The department said the weekend closure will reduce the total number of nightly lane closures required by about two weeks, and reduce the risk and exposure to motorists as well as construction personnel.

Once the bridge demolition is complete, crews will move all traffic -- both eastbound and westbound -- to the eastbound side.