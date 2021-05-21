Mounties' Melson ends 'Cats' chances at plate

BENTON -- Rogers left fielder J.T. Melson has made a number of big throws throughout his baseball career, but the sophomore's final heave of the 2021 season is one that'll forever be etched in his school's rich history.

Melson delivered a strike to throw out Springdale Har-Ber's Clark Jenkins at home plate as Rogers held on for a 3-2 victory to win the Class 6A state baseball championship Thursday night at Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex.

"Oh man, that was just a really good throw," said Rogers Coach Matt Melson, who was all smiles after the Mounties clinched their first baseball title. "These games are going to come down to a play here or there, and that was the biggest play of that kid's life."

Rogers (25-7) was trying to hang on for dear life after taking a 3-0 lead into the final inning. But Har-Ber (25-9), which had a hard tough stringing together hits against Mounties starting pitcher Jackson Wells, rallied.

Wells, who allowed 3 hits and struck out 8 batters while throwing 113 pitches, exited the game in the top of the seventh after the Wildcats loaded the bases. Freshman Ross Fender's RBI single cut Rogers' lead to 3-1 before senior Walker Immel scored on a one-out fielder's choice from junior Cooper Dossett. The bases were loaded when junior Drue McClendon lofted a ball into left field where the younger Melson tracked it down. He made the catch, then threw a strike to junior catcher Eli Marcotte, who tagged out Jenkins just in time at the plate.

"I can't believe it," said J.T. Melson, the head coach's son who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. "I'm almost speechless. I just knew I had to get that ball in and luckily I did. I really can't believe it. ... We're state champions."

The loss was a tough one to swallow for Har-Ber, which was making its fourth consecutive appearance in the title game. The Wildcats, who lost to North Little Rock 5-4 in 10 innings in the 2019 final when the Charging Wildcats got a game-winning hit, had chances to score runs but weren't able to get enough key hits to turn the tide.

"We never quit," Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "I'm proud of my guys. They battled all year long for 21 outs, and that's what they did [Thursday]."

Dossett had 10 strikeouts and 7 walks in 6 no-hit innings during Har-Ber's 3-0 victory over Bryant in last week's semifinals, but the junior lasted 22/3 innings after the Mounties took advantage of a rare wild stretch in the third. The University of Arkansas commit allowed just 1 hit in the game, but he had 4 walks, including three in the third inning, and hit 1 batter.

Dossett escaped a jam in the second. Junior Ty Frakes was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moved to second base on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a passed ball. Junior Noah Goodshield also drew a walk after senior Karsen Uecker struck out, but Dossett fanned juniors Joshua Lawing and Finley Bunch to get out of the jam.

Wells, too, found himself in a tight predicament in the top of the third. He walked three of the first four batters he faced, but he was able to pick off one before retiring the next two.

Rogers pounced on Dossett's struggles in the bottom of the inning. The Mounties scored two runs off a pair of wild pitches, the latter of which resulted in senior Chris Francisco racing home and sliding underneath Dossett's tag attempt.

The Wildcats squandered another prime scoring opportunity in the fifth when they loaded the bases until Wells struck out senior Brock Kimbrel to end the threat.

The Mounties didn't waste a chance to pad their lead in their ensuing at-bat. Freshman Kade Seldomridge drove a pitch from Har-Ber sophomore hurler Tyler Ridley over the right-field wall for a home run that gave the Mounties a 3-0 lead.