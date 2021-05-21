Myeloma Center receives $8M gift

The St. Louis-based Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation is giving $1.8 million to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Myeloma Center to fund research, officials announced Thursday.

The money will help UAMS in its effort to achieve National Cancer Institute designation and help advance care for multiple myeloma patients, said Dr. Michael Birrer, UAMS vice chancellor and director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, which houses the Myeloma Center.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells in the blood. The Myeloma Center, founded in 1989, conducts research and has seen more than 11,000 patients from every state and more than 50 countries.

Rodger Riney founded discount brokerage firm Scottrade in 1980, now part of TD Ameritrade. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015. Since then, he has been an advocate and financial supporter for breakthrough medical research and treatments.

"Paula and I are pleased to invest in the UAMS Myeloma Center, which has made great strides in advancing multiple myeloma research and increasing survival rates," Rodger Riney said in a statement released through UAMS. "As a multiple myeloma patient, I understand the critical need to pursue new research and treatments, in hopes of ultimately finding a cure."

The Rineys have also donated money for medical research elsewhere, including Washington University in St. Louis, Emory University in Atlanta and The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Fenghuang "Frank" Zhan, the center's research director, will manage the Riney Family Multiple Myeloma Research Program Fund, UAMS said in its announcement Wednesday. In recognition of the gift, the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute will install a plaque outside Zhan's laboratory.