• CNN anchor Chris Cuomo won't be disciplined by the network for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and senior members of the governor's staff on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made earlier this year by women who had worked with the governor, according to four people familiar with the discussions. Chris Cuomo, one of the network's top stars and a longtime confidant of his brother, joined conference calls that included the Democratic governor's top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers, according to the people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private sessions. The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and to not resign from the governor's office, the people said. At one point, he used the phrase "cancel culture" as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said. The behind-the-scenes strategy offered by Chris Cuomo, who anchors the "Cuomo Prime Time" analysis show, cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that people reporting the news should not be involved in politics. In a statement, CNN acknowledged that Chris Cuomo took part in the strategy sessions and that his involvement was a mistake. "Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo -- on air or behind the scenes," the network said in a statement. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother." The statement added that Chris Cuomo "will not participate in such conversations going forward."

• A Spanish foundation has awarded one of the country's most prestigious awards to U.S. writer and activist Gloria Steinem. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards announced that Steinem has won its annual prize for communication and humanities. It praised 87-year-old Steinem's long career in journalism, her bestselling books and her dedication to feminism since the 1960s, ensuring her place as "one of the most significant and iconic figures of the women's rights movement" in the United States. The citation singled out her contribution to the legalization of abortion, pay equality and equal rights, as well as her fight against the death penalty, female genital mutilation and child abuse. The award, which includes a $61,000, prize, is one of eight handed out in areas that include the arts, social sciences and sports, annually by foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. The awards are presented during a ceremony held in Oviedo, the capital of the Spanish principality of Asturias.