Networking and technology group names Turner director

Elon Turner has been named executive director of the Arkansas Research and Education Optical Network, a a consortium of colleges and universities that gives partners access to a fiber-optic cable network offering high-speed Ethernet connections.

The nonprofit organization is overseen by presidents and chancellors of participating schools.

Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System and chair of the organization's governing board, in a statement said Turner "is equipped with the experience, knowledge and expertise to continue the important work ARE-ON does to help the state reach its goals from an economic and educational perspective."

Turner, 37, takes on his new role June 21. He currently is director of infrastructure and telecommunication services at UA-Fayetteville.

He's taking over for interim director David Merrifield, who has led the organization for the past 10 months. The previous director was Robert Nordmark, UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel said.

Turner will earn annual compensation of $170,000, Hinkel said.

"I'm excited to start the work of bringing ARE-ON into its next chapter and to continue serving the state during this critical time in technological infrastructure development and maintenance," Turner said in a statement.