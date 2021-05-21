Northwest Technical Institute considers tuition increase

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Technical Institute in considering a $5 per credit hour tuition increase.

Melissa Greenslade, student service director, said the institute is proposing an 8.3% increase for the 2021-22 school year, which will bump tuition from $60 to $65 per credit hour. The increase is necessary because of rising operational costs for almost all services and supplies, she told the Board of Directors on Thursday.

The institute implemented a $5 increase per credit hour last school year. That increase was the first in five years, Greenslade said.

"It seems reasonable," said Kelly Johnson, board member, of the proposed increase. The institute operates on state money, tuition, fees and donations.

The board will vote on the increase at its June meeting, Greenslade said.

The board also received an update from the architect of the proposed $10 million medical building.

The 50,000-square-foot building will be for all health care classes and allow the institute to expand its offerings, according to administrators. Health care students share space with other programs in the nursing and main buildings.

Richard Alderman, president of the Fayetteville-based firm Wittenberg Delony and Davidson Architects, said he has been meeting with stakeholders and members of the medical community.

Alderman said he has been getting feedback for what the building needs to include to produce graduates to fulfill regional job needs.

He said the feedback is being incorporated into the design.

Initial adjustments based on the input include creating an emergency reaction training space, moving office spaces, decreasing the lobby size and creating space for mental health training, he said.

The building's high-efficiency equipment and design will allow it to be 50% more energy efficient than the institute's current buildings, Alderman said.

Jim Rollins, institute president, has said the medical building isn't likely to be completed for at least three years.

Turning to maintenance, Mike Hamley, vice president of finance and operations, said an estimated $180,000 roofing project is needed on the Automotive Technology Building. The entire roof has to be repaired or replaced, he said.

The institute is getting estimates for the project and working with Baldwin & Shell Construction of Springdale to determine the most cost-efficient option for replacing or repairing the roof, Hamley said. The work will be completed by the end of the year, he said.

The work session also served as an opportunity for Tom Freking, apprenticeship director, to introduce the initial board members of the Northwest Technical Institute Educational Foundation.

The foundation, established as a nonprofit group in February, allows the school to collect donations for the medical building, scholarships, equipment and other needs.

The board members are Larra Donaldson, board secretary and communications director for Sam's Furniture; former state Rep. Dan Douglas, board vice president; Don Gibson, board president and Legacy National Bank CEO; Angela Grayson, Precipice IP owner; Joe Rollins, Northwest Arkansas Council's director of workforce development; Keith Underhill, board treasurer and Springdale First Assembly pastor; and Michael Wright, refrigeration training manager with Tyson Foods.

Freking said he hopes the board will grow. As many as 15 people may be invited to participate, he said.

"We're very happy to be here," Gibson said, noting the region's growing economy has to be built on the foundation of a qualified workforce. "We're proud to be part of that foundation."

Freking said the foundation has raised about $193,000.

The institute offers several programs for high school students and adults, including industrial maintenance, diesel technology, nursing and information technology. About 1,300 students were enrolled for the 2020-21 school year, Greenslade said.