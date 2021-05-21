MOTOR SPORTS

Rahal team penalized

An attempted photo opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into both Scott McLaughlin and the wall, oblivious at more than 200 mph to the Instagram moment ahead. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had its three drivers slowly fan across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway frontstretch at the start of Thursday's practice for a planned picture. IndyCar said it was unaware of a Rahal photo shoot and so the track was "hot" for the entire field. McLaughlin and Simona de Silvestro saw the three Rahal cars ahead as they sped through the corner and both immediately slowed to roughly 170 mph. Herta could not see the Rahal cars and it was too late when he noticed McLaughlin and de Silvestro had slowed. He was barreling through at 220 mph and the closing rate was impossible to not run over McLaughlin. Herta instead darted high around him and bounced off the wall, right back into McLaughlin. Both Herta and McLaughlin then had to pit for repairs. IndyCar at the end of the session announced Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will all be parked for the first 30 minutes of today's critical practice, when the engine power is boosted and teams get their first true look at their speeds ahead of qualifying.

HOCKEY

Penguins take series lead

Brandon Tanev broke a tie with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Thursday night in Uniondale, N.Y., in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots. Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Florida wins in overtime

Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and lift Florida past host Tampa Bay 6-5 in Game 3. Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period, then yielded a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist early in the third and Gustav Forsling's equalizer with 3:07 remaining. Gudas, Alex Wennberg, Sam Bennett also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky, a 5-4 loser in Game 1, replaced Chris Driedger at the start of the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced for the victory.

Canadiens win opener

Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice. Toronto newcomer Nick Foligno then fought Perry immediately after the faceoff. Carey Price made 35 saves and Josh Anderson had a first-period goal for the Canadiens.

TENNIS

Andujar defeats Swiss teen

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker's promising tournament debut ended Thursday in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to veteran Pablo Andujar. The 18-year-old Stricker was up a break in the second set against the 35-year-old Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in the previous round. Stricker, the French Open junior champion, practiced with Federer before the season in Dubai and came to Geneva with a wild-card entry and No. 419 ranking. That ranking is set for a big move after Stricker beat top-50 players Marin Cilic and Marton Fucsovics in the first two rounds of the rain-affected clay-court event.

Gauff reaches semifinals

Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday in a match between two American teenagers. The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, came from 3-0 down in the second set. The third-seeded Gauff will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.

FOOTBALL

Washington releases OL

A person with direct knowledge of the move said Washington is releasing longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the transactions. Moses started for Washington at right tackle every game for the past six seasons.

GOLF

Young on top at Korn Ferry

Cameron Young turned in an 8-under 64 before the rain fell Thursday at the Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo., in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. Young holds a two-stroke lead over David Kocher, Kevin Chappell and Stuart Macdonald. There were 79 golfers who failed to complete Thursday's first round because of the rain. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is tied for ninth after coming in with a 4-under 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) each turned in a 3-under 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) did not finish his round.

Hsu leads at LPGA

Wei-Ling Hsu shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Thursday at Kingsmill Resort to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship. Winless in her seven-year LPGA Tour career, the 26-year-old Taiwanese player birdied the River Course's two front-nine par 5s and made three in a row on Nos. 12-14 in the morning round. Sei Young Kim was a stroke back with Ruixin Liu, Luna Sobron Galmes, Kelly Tan and Jiwon Jeon. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is tied for seventh after a 3-under 68. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is at 3-over 74.

BASKETBALL

Hawks coach fined $25,000

Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013. McMillan said he put his team through a grueling practice where most of the officials' calls were going against them, insinuating it will be that way in the opening round. He said he wanted the players to work on not being frustrated if the referees seemed to be favoring the Knicks.

BASEBALL

Twins' reliever suspended

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and Manager Rocco Baldelli received a one-game ban Thursday for intentionally throwing behind Yermin Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox. Duffey appealed his ban, and the Angels pounded him for four hits and three runs in the fifth inning of the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Duffey was ejected Tuesday night when he threw behind Mercedes in the seventh inning.

Cubs' Heyward put on IL

The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 39 games. Chicago also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before its series finale against the Nationals.

Laslo Djere of Serbia returns a ball to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their round of 8 men's match, at the ATP 250 Tennis Geneva Open tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)