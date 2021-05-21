100 years ago

May 21, 1921

• The Public Utilities Committee of the City Council, representatives of the Little Rock Railway and Electric Company and representatives of the local carmen's union discussed, without result, the city's higher fare-lower wage controversy in a conference at the city hall yesterday afternoon. It was desired that the meeting evolve an agreement in the situation in which the railway and electric company asks either a seven-cent fare or a 20 per cent cut in carmen's wages.

50 years ago

May 21, 1971

• Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker said Thursday that he planned to "fully enforce" the state Freedom of Information Act in the future by prosecuting criminal charges against public officials who violate the law. Tucker said at a news conference in his office that there had been numerous violations, "Some of these breaches were intentional, many of them were inadvertent," he said. "Almost all have occurred within Pulaski County, since Pulaski County is the seat of state government."

25 years ago

May 21, 1996

• After more than two hours of debate among residents of Hillcrest neighborhood Monday night, members of the Little Rock Historic District Commission did what most people expected. They unanimously voted to recommend that the city Board of Directors create a local historic district. If the board approves the designation, property owners who want to make renovations or modifications to sections of their houses visible from the street would first have to get written approval from the commission or its staff. Changes exceeding $1,000 in value would require a public hearing. Ordinary maintenance wouldn't require approval. Monday night, residents expressed concerns about guidelines the commission proposed and how democratic the panel would be.

10 years ago

May 21, 2011

• State environmental officials removed 21 barrels of chemicals used in natural gas drilling Friday that were found in a creek that serves Clinton's water system. Clinton Mayor Roger Rorie said the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is testing the water to determine what, if any, chemicals have leached into the system. Rorie said a fisherman spotted the barrels Thursday evening while fishing on Choctaw Creek, which serves as a tributary of Greers Ferry Lake. The fisherman took one of the 55-gallon plastic barrels to City Hall on Friday morning, Rorie said.