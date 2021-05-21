Paving work to shut I-30 heading west

Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require a significant overnight closure of Interstate 30 westbound at Exit 114, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting today, crews will close all I-30 westbound lanes between the exit and entrance ramps at Haskell Exit 114 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a department release. The closure will allow crews to repair pavement on the I-30 westbound bridge.

Westbound traffic will use the Exit 114 off and on-ramps at U.S. 67 Arkansas 229 to avoid the interstate closure, the department said in the release. To keep westbound interstate traffic flowing, U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 below the I-30 bridge will be closed.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, barrels and signs, the release said..