PB's top grad wants to help people

The name of an island country on the equator stuck with Kevin Jackson while serving in the Army.

"I met some people who were stationed in Germany with me. They were overwhelmed about [the Indonesians'] education and how intelligent they were," said the U.S. Postal Service carrier who was an active Airborne Infantry member from 1986-93. "I never got a chance to go to Indonesia, but it stuck with me. It's kind of in the center of the universe, how they described it, and they were intelligent and doing big things today."

Much like one of the country's namesakes – his own daughter.

Indonesia Jackson is the valedictorian of Pine Bluff High School's class of 2021 and will lead the class into the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena for graduation starting at 7 tonight.

"When she was 5, she gave her first speech," Kevin Jackson recalled. "She'll be giving another speech as far as being a valedictorian. The thing about Indo is that she's humble, and she has always set herself apart from everybody else. She's driven.

"She reminds me of my mom. My mom graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College, another HBCU [historically black college or university]. She passed, but she would be proud today if she were living to see her."

Indonesia Jackson is set to attend Grambling State University, but she's left the door open for a change of heart after she received more scholarships during an awards assembly last week.

"The ball is in my court, and I'm trying to see and weigh my options," Indonesia said.

With a 4.2 grade-point average, it's a good problem to have.

Indonesia's keys to her education have been staying focused on studies, overcoming moments of procrastination and putting her mind to something she wants to do.

"It is so important, no matter your background," she said. "One thing a person cannot take away from you is your education. People can hit on you physically, but they cannot mess with you internally. Your mental is the most important thing. When it comes to children, I want to push them to keep going. Do not stop. Do what you have to do to be successful, because it is possible."

Indonesia served as pom squad co-captain as a junior and captain as a senior, played first base all four years on the softball team, was vice president of the Art Club and president of the Beta Club, and participated in National Honor Society, Teen Court, Delta Gems and Girls State. Yet, even attending class virtually as a precaution against covid-19, she mastered her studies and a loaded schedule.

Her love for learning shone through via Zoom during Daniel Martel's AP government and politics class.

"Indonesia's one of those kids who come around every now and again," Martel said, stepping out to the courtyard for an interview while conducting a virtual class through his laptop and headset. "It's more of a generational type of thing. To say that she's a natural would be an understatement. She definitely carries the class, and she's on top of being the person who, generally speaking, has the answer, pays attention, shows up for class, all the things you would expect of someone who stands up for valedictorian."

Indonesia said she made just one B in her entire academic career, in eighth-grade Algebra I.

As a high school senior, she discovered an interest in U.S. government, naming social studies as her favorite subject. Channels such as MSNBC often blare through the television at her home.

"It's playing 25-8 at my house," Indonesia said. "All I watch is politics, politics, even now since I want to major in criminal justice and politics, and even in the future, I'm thinking about becoming a senator or representative."

That's not all Indonesia envisions. She wants to open her own law firm with a focus on civil and criminal justice.

"In the future, I want to be an entrepreneur," she said. "I want to own my law firm, my own clothing store, like I want to be an all-around person, doing something for people with mental disabilities. I just want to be an all-around entrepreneur."

When talking with her parents about the future, Kevin Jackson encouraged Indonesia to consider becoming a lawyer when her heart was set on fashion design. Indonesia balked at the idea at first.

"As the Black Lives Matter movement came around, I started to look at all these things, and I'm like, 'This isn't right. I want to fight for people,'" she said. "I always wanted to help people and be in tune with people, regardless if it's race, sex, gender. Color doesn't matter. I wanted to help people."

Indonesia's positivity comes from her mother Lakeisha Taggart, the latter claimed.

"I feel like Lakeisha has been very dedicated to her educational career at this time," said Taggart, a Summit Healthcare community care coordinator. "If you stay positive, things are going to come your way. Of course, she gets discouraged every now and then because of the competitiveness. It came down to the nitty gritty, and things started to come her way, even with all that's going on with the pandemic. She was able to stay on top of things."

Martel held optional Zoom classes each Wednesday for the entire school year and could not recall Jackson missing one.

"I think the thing that's made me the most surprised – the reason I admire her is, we've had this crazy year – I'm teaching on Zoom right now, for example – it's been a crazy school year where people are having to learn through a computer, and in doing that, I think a lot of kids check out, like there's not a huge incentive to come to class," Martel said. "If you're at home, I'm competing with PlayStation for your attention. Indonesia was able as a virtual student to have that internal motivation to come to class every day. When she didn't understand something, or when she had questions, she would schedule a time with me outside of school to continue working on that. It was like, 'Extra Zoom sessions, please!'

"... Not only is she more interested in the content, and not only is she naturally incredibly talented, but she is also the hardest worker. And I think that's the trifecta, right there."