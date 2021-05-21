Pine Bluff area Church News beginning May 21

• TRAVELERS REST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Grady is celebrating the 21 years of pastoral leadership and the retirement of the pastor and wife, the Rev. James and Melba Lee. At 5 p.m. Saturday, a musical program will be held and all guest groups are invited. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the celebration continues during morning worship with the Rev. David Owens, a pastor from Montrose, as the guest preacher.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER SERVICES for people to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city will continue for one hour at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Live events, following health guidelines and mask wearing, will be held May 23 at St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a mental health observance during worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sandra Lockett, a mental health advisor who works at Arkansas Department of Correction, will do a short talk on mental health. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the church will host the kingdom building program and the speaker will be Christine Allmond, a member of New Community. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a food giveaway and covid-19 clinic at two events. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2, food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. For details, call the church office at (870) 534-2873. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, First Trinity will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

• OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at the church. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937.