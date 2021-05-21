Pointers rely on Johnson, bats to win Class 5A title

BENTON -- There may have been an 11-year wait for Van Buren to get another chance to play in a state baseball final, but the Pointers won't have to wait any longer to bring home their first title.

Seven Van Buren players registered at least one hit and senior Connor Johnson capped a perfect season with a near-perfect performance on the mound to power the Pointers to a convincing 12-1 victory over Jonesboro to win the Class 5A championship Thursday afternoon at Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Senior Hunter Roark went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI for Van Buren (27-7), which exploded for 10 runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to run away from a Jonesboro team that had outscored its three opponents in last week's state tournament 35-6.

"Man, this is huge for our program, huge for our community, huge for our guys," said Van Buren's first-year Coach Luke Weatherford, who was in his debut season as an assistant with the Pointers when they last played in a title game in 2010, a 12-0 loss to Bryant in the Class 7A final. "I told them before the game, I said, 'Look, it doesn't matter how this goes. Whichever way it goes, you guys are the best team in Van Buren baseball history in my book.' Fortunately, I told them let's go finish it off, and we did.

"They've just been so consistent all year and just really good."

Van Buren was exceptionally good Thursday. The Pointers banged out 12 hits, with senior Sammy Seeger and juniors Eli Gilreath and Breckin Waters recording two apiece, and scored more runs than anybody had all season against the Hurricane. The run total was also the third highest for Van Buren this season.

Jonesboro (28-6) also didn't have an answer for Johnson, who was selected as the game's Most Valuable Player. The University of Central Arkansas commit gave up only four hits, struck out seven and walked none to pick up the complete-game victory.

"On short rest, my fastball wasn't 100%, and I felt like I was just locating it," said Johnson, who finished the season with a 13-0 record. "My breaking ball wasn't super good, but it was effective where I needed it to be. But controlling my fastball was the biggest thing."

After giving up a single to Jonesboro senior Dawson Wagner to start the game, Johnson retired 12 Hurricane batters in a row. Senior Jake Henry Williams snapped that streak with a double into center to open up the bottom of the fifth. But Johnson worked his way out of that situation by striking out senior Sawyer Bentley and getting junior Josh Hyneman and senior Brennan Payne to pop out in succession.

"He pitched a heck of a game, he really did," Jonesboro Coach Mark Dobson said. "And then, [Van Buren] hit it well. If we left anything up, they hit it and took advantage every single time. You can't take anything away from them because they just played really outstanding baseball.

"It just wasn't our day."

While Johnson continued to keep the Hurricane quiet at the plate, his teammates were giving him ample run support by delivering at opportune moments.

Gilreath put the Pointers on top 1-0 in the second with a long solo home run that easily cleared the left-field wall. Roark made it 2-0 in the third with an RBI-single, but it was in the sixth when Van Buren broke the game open.

The Pointers scored four runs off five hits, with Waters and junior Presley Nichols supplying run-scoring singles. Senior Easton Reichard also had a two-run single.

Jonesboro did make a move in the bottom half of the sixth. Senior Will Barre roped a single and Wagner was hit by a Johnson pitch to start. Both eventually advanced on a wild pitch before junior Ty Rhoades drilled an RBI single into right field to score Barre and trim the Pointers' lead to 6-1. But that'd be all the Hurricane could muster.

Van Buren added six more runs in the seventh when heavy rain briefly halted play. Two runs occurred courtesy of an error and a wild pitch while another resulted from a bases-loaded walk. Gilbreath had an RBI groundout and Roark provided a two-run single.

Jonesboro's last-ditch effort was derailed when Johnson got back-to-back flyouts, then struck out Hyneman to end the game, prompting a wild celebration on the mound.

"Nobody could've predicted that," Weatherford said in reference to his team's 11-run margin of victory. "It was one of those things where we came into the game with a lot of confidence. Eli ran into that ball early, and that kind of got us going. I think once we scored a couple, we got Connor on the mound ... we feel like he's going to hold anybody we face down.

"I think they kind of felt that a little bit, too, and it just got easier to add on as the game went."