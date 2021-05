Leana Sanders has been named valedictorian of the Premier High School of Little Rock Class of 2021.

Jayvon Thompson is salutatorian.

Sanders, 18, whose parents are Lamar and Jaqueline Sanders, is heading to the University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, with a career goal of becoming a dental hygienist.

Thompson, 19, whose mother is Cheryl Missouri, is going to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His career plans are undecided.