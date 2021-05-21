PREP SOFTBALL Dayberry leads Pea Ridge to first title game appearance

Sports statistics can sometimes be misleading and perhaps even irrelevant.

Then there are the career numbers Aiden Dayberry has compiled as a pitcher for Pea Ridge. A few border on the ridiculous.

As a two-year ace in the circle for the Lady Blackhawks, Dayberry has compiled a 42-13 career record. Because of the coronavirus pandemic last season, she only pitched one game. The 42 career wins are nice, but not overwhelming. What is overwhelming is her ability to pound the strike zone. In 330 career innings, Dayberry has walked just 36 batters. To break that down even further, that equates to .76 walks per 7 innings or fewer than one per game.

"I've always enjoyed pitching. I never really thought about if I could be good at it or not, I just liked being a pitcher," the senior said. "I always enjoyed the relationship with the pitcher and the catcher."

Dayberry was first drawn to the position when her older sister Avery was a pitcher at a young age. Avery ultimately moved to another position, but Aiden never left the circle after getting a taste of windmilling strike-after-strike.

Often Aiden would trail after her sister to Pea Ridge practices, said Lady Blackhawks coach Josh Reynolds. As a seventh-grader, Aiden was already taking ground balls and working out with the high school players.

"When her older sister played, she was always around," said Reynolds, who has been the program's coach for the past 11 years. "She was always around the practices, always around the games, always around the kids. So she's just kind of grown up from a young age enjoying softball, and it helps that she has talent.

"I don't know that it gave her an advantage, but she did not walk into it blind. She knew through watching her sister and hearing stories of her sister and that group that set the bar at a very high level."

Aiden Dayberry has helped push that bar even higher this season after leading the Lady Blackhawks to the program's first state championship game appearance. Dayberry was 20-5 with a 1.90 ERA and 198 strikeouts. She has also excelled at the plate with a .407 batting average and 33 hits along with 16 RBIs.

Pea Ridge (21-7) will take on Morrilton (29-6) for the Class 4A state title at 7 p.m. today in Benton.

The Lady Blackhawks advanced to the title game by knocking off 4A-1 Conference rival Farmington 5-4 last Saturday in the semifinals. Pea Ridge had lost twice to Farmington this season before Saturday's win. Pea Ridge also fell to Morrilton 8-2 in the 4A North Regionals before rolling through its side of the bracket at the state tournament.

"I'm still trying to grasp it," said Dayberry of the program's state title game appearance. "We all just super excited that we're here. At the beginning of the season, well it's just been a weird season. The basketball girls got there late. So we've just been working together and building. It's been a good season because we've gotten better as we've played and that's all that you can hope for. I think it's rewarding for all of us."

Reynolds said Dayberry, who has signed to play college softball with Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., is one of the most fierce competitors he has coached.

"She hates losing," Reynolds said. "She has such self-determination. Her self-drive and motivation are what makes her special."