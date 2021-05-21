Hurley, Winn keep pace, cap state championships

FAYETTEVILLE -- The records Sam Hurley wanted to break will have to wait for another year, but for now he is thankful to own a state decathlon championship.

The Fayetteville junior, sparked by two victories in Thursday's five events, cruised to the state high school decathlon title at Ramay Junior High School. Hurley finished the 10-event competition with 6,713 points, while Carson Lenser of Vilonia was a distant second with 6,157 points.

Hurley just fell short of the school record of 6,750 points Brad Culp scored when he won the decathlon in 2012, and the overall record of 6,875 scored by Alex Miles of Rogers Heritage in 2013.

"I got first place, and really that is all I can ask for this year," Hurley said. "I'm very excited about it, and I'm very happy with my performance. But I'm ready to break the records next year."

Hurley, who almost had a 300-point lead before Thursday's competition started, added to his cushion at the outset. He had the best time in 110-meter hurdles at 15.37 seconds, and that led to 805 points.

The shocker may have come in the triple jump -- an event Hurley said he had never done before. Hurley had a winning leap of 44-5 1/4 and scored 646 points -- enough to win the decathlon without having to run the 1,500.

"The hurdles were a little slower than I normally run it," Hurley said. "I just knew I had to cross that finish line and couldn't take any chances of falling. The triple jump is probably what I am most proud of because I jumped that far on my first time I've ever jumped it. I couldn't have asked for a better jump."

Lenser, who was in fifth place to start the second day, was able to move up with a victory in the pole vault (16-0 3/4). Gavin Pitts of Rogers fell one spot to third with 5,932 points, followed by Josh Warren of Cabot with 5,878 and Jacob Cantrell of Quitman with 5,465.

Blakelee Winn capped her high school track and field career on an impressive note as she won the state heptathlon title.

The Pea Ridge senior and Pittsburg State signee finished her seven events with 4,294 points, while Bentonville senior Sterling Thomas scored 4,023 points and moved up one spot to finish second.

"It actually means a lot to me, knowing I didn't get to compete in it last year," Winn said. "Things actually went good. I was just going to do what I could do, knowing this was my last go-around."

A number of athletes had already completed Thursday's three events by the time Winn, the first-day leader with 2,488 points, was able to start her competition in the high jump. The wait was worth it as Winn cleared a personal-best 5-1 1/4 -- good for a tie for fourth place -- and picked up 689 points.

Winn, who joined her Pea Ridge softball teammates in Benton for today's Class 4A championship after the heptathlon, followed that with a second-place finish in the shot put as she threw 31-5 3/4 and scored 503 points. She capped her victory by surpassing her goal of 2:45 in the 800, as she finished in 2:36.51 and added another 614 points.

"I was really happy with the high jump and thankful I did it," Winn said. "That and the shot put really took the pressure off me doing the 800. That was the event I was regretting the whole meet, but it worked out perfectly."

Layla Reese of Cabot dropped one spot to third and finished with 3,851 points. Brandie Rottman of Vilonia, who was not in the top 10 after Wednesday's events, won both the high jump and the 800 and finished fourth with 3837, while Anaya Jones of Crossett took fifth with 3,763.

More News ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS DECATHLON at Ramay Junior High, Fayetteville Athlete;School;Wednesday;110H;Disc;PV;TJ;1,500;Total Sam Hurley;Fayetteville;3,629;15.37 (805);30.33m (471);4.30m (702);13.54m (646);5:18.06 (460);6,713 Carson Lenser;Vilonia;3,178;18.39 (487);23.77m (343);4.90m (880);13.25m (609);4:43.28 (660);6,157 Gavin Pitts;Rogers;3,338;15.91 (743);28.84m (442);2.95m (345);12.96m (573);5:12.37 (491);5,932 Josh Warren;Cabot;3,112;15.89 (745);34.50m (554);3.70m (535);11.90m (448);5:13.60 (484);5,878 Jacob Cantrell;Quitman;2,996;15.99 (734);29.61m (457);2.95m (354);12.87m (562)5:35.82 (371);5,465 Britton Gage;Ozark;2,629;17.38 (595);26.59m (398);4.40m (731);12.71m (543);5:18.00 (461);5,347 Josiah Small;Pea Ridge;3,014;19.21 (414);27.62m (418);2.95m (345);12.29m (493);4:49.11 (624);5,308 Payten Durning;Ozark;2,812;16.60 (667);23.62m (341);2.80m (309);12.42m (508);4:50.80 (614);5,251 CJ Palmer;Pocahontas;3,287;19.15 (419);26.78m (402);2.95m (345);11.92m (450);5:48.70 (312);5,215 Brock McRae;Bentonville;2,627;18.12 (513);24.29m (553);4.15m (659);11.80m (436);4:49.54 (621);5,209 ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HEPTATHLON at Ramay Junior High, Fayetteville Athlete;School;Wednesday;HJ;Shot;800;Total Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge;2,488;1.56m (689);9.59m (503);2:36.51 (614);4,294 Sterling Thomas;Bentonville;2,245;1.59m (724);8.48m (430);2:35.65 (624);4,023 Laylah Reese;Cabot;2,320;1.30m (409);9.01m (465);2:32.88 (657);3,851 Brandie Rottman;Vilonia;1,852;1.62m (759);8.99m (464);2:24.63 (762);3,837 Anaya Jones;Crossett;2,127;1.56m (689);7.75m (383);2:40.77 (564);3,763 Laci Gartside;Har-Ber;2,092;1.50m (621);7.21m (348);2:37.24 (605);3,666 Anna Allen;Brookland;2,087;1.53m (655);8.65m (441);2:51.64 (447);3,630 Kinleigh Hall;Har-Ber;2,134;1.30m (409);8.58m (437);2:35.10 (630);3,610 Elizabeth Baker;Fayetteville;1,916;1.53m (655);8.38m (424);2:37.94 (597);3,592 Belle Lindsey;De Queen;1,881;1.59m (724);7.53m (369);2:36.45 (614);3,588