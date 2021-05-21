Same two schools to meet for pair of soccer titles

The idea of a triple was something that crossed the minds of Harding Academy seniors Ty Dugger, Caden Sipe and Kyle Ferrie earlier this year.

They knew there would be a pretty good shot at one title in their final season as Wildcats.

Harding's football team went 12-1 en route to a second consecutive Class 3A championship this fall -- the school's fourth in the last nine seasons.

By the time basketball season wrapped in March, the trio had laid claim to yet another ring, taking down Mayflower 42-28.

But the idea of a perfect year still seemed far-fetched, especially with a soccer program in just its third season and didn't get in more than a few games last spring.

Now those Wildcat seniors are 80 minutes from completing that run, and they won't be the only Harding Academy team looking to bring its first title back to Searcy on Saturday afternoon. The Harding Academy girls soccer team also will play for a 3A title in Benton, with both Wildcat teams playing Green Forest.

"We just have groups of athletes who are champions at heart ... and you can just tell," Harding Academy boys Coach Caleb Hall said. "These seniors, they play with poise in every sport that they play. They play with an experience of championships and they don't get rattled easily."

Hall's squad, which enters 12-2-1, has allowed more than one goal just three times this season. One of those was a 3-1 season-opening loss to Central Arkansas Christian when the Wildcats had yet to bring their full roster together because of the basketball team's deep postseason run.

Ever since, they've surrendered just eight goals to 69 scored, and it's in large part because of a veteran backline that features Dugger, Sipe and classmate Jon David Mills.

There was always an expectation that it would ultimately come back to this matchup. Harding Academy met Green Forest in the 2019 3A semifinals, where the Tigers rolled to a 6-1 win before losing in the final.

And the question remains how the Wildcats plan to handle a Green Forest side that is even more of an offensive juggernaut.

Although the Tigers' defense has surrendered a mere eight goals in 22 games, they've also scored 128, including wins of 14-0, 13-0 and 10-0. Senior forward Emerson Ortiz has 41 of those tallies and senior Lah Kapro is second with 16.

They're just part of a 12-man senior class that has been on a mission to rid itself of a bitter loss to Central Arkansas Christian from two years ago.

It's made life a lot easier on first-year Coach Eric Perez, who helped Green Forest win its only state soccer title 2014.

"To win it first as a player, I'd been close ... so to win it my senior year was great," Perez said of that run with the Tigers. "But now as a coach coming back -- with the players we had I knew how far we could get -- it would be a dream."

On the girls side, both teams are looking for their first championship.

The Lady Wildcats made it to the title game in 2019, their first season as a program but lost to Central Arkansas Christian. The Lady Tigers put together their deepest run that season as well -- Green Forest fell to Episcopal in the quarterfinals.

Harding Academy Coach Angie Harlow describes this Lady Tiger team (14-1) much like Hall does Green Forest's boys (21-0-1). She says they're "a very technical" group that plays tough, and the Lady Tigers have balance -- Green Forest's top five scorers, four of whom are juniors or seniors, all have at least 8 goals with no player having more than 19.

They'll take on the Lady Wildcats, who have done much of the same, just with a younger squad. Harlow only starts one senior and Harding Academy's attack is led by a pair of freshmen in Jama Akpanudo and Kloey Fullerton along with sophomore defender Calle Citty, who's already scored a pair of goals this postseason.

At both schools, there's been a collective rallying around of their two soccer teams.

Perez said he thinks more than half of Green Forest -- a town of just under 3,000 about 20 miles from the Missouri-Arkansas border -- could make the 31/2-hour trip to Benton on Saturday.

For Harding Academy, two victories could make it five state championships for the school this academic year. Girls track won its title a few weeks back to add to the Wildcats' 2020-21 trophy case.

They all know how rare and special an opportunity it is to have multiple bites at the apple this weekend.

"It's just exciting," Harlow said. "Not a lot of schools get to experience this together, so it's been really fun to have both teams experience so much success."