Six Razorbacks earn All-Region

The University of Arkansas softball team had six players named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team on Thursday.

Pitcher Mary Haff, along with infielders Braxton Burnside and Danielle Gibson were named to the first team, while infielder Hannah Gammill and designated player Linnie Malkin were selected to the second team. Outfielder Hannah McEwen was chosen to the third team.

Haff, who is ranked among the top 10 in the country with 23 wins, was a key cog in helping the Razorbacks claim a share of their first SEC regular-season title. She shared the SEC Pitcher of the Year honors and is a top-10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honors. Haff also recently became the Razorbacks' career leader in wins with 74.

Burnside mashed the school's single-season record for home runs with 24 this season and is currently tied for second in the country. The All-SEC first team infielder joined Haff as a top-10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Gibson leads the Razorbacks with a .363 batting average and tied with Burnside with a team-best 51 RBI. Gammill has battled back after missing a month with a broken bone in her hand to hit .310 with eight home runs. The freshman has reached base at a .444 clip over her last 15 games.

Malkin is enjoying the best season of her career, hitting 16 hone runs after totaling 10 in her last three seasons combined. McEwen collected her 200th career hit, and her .464 career on-base percentage ranks second in school history.