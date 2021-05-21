Stanford fortunate for postseason shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Stanford softball team is happy to be playing at all, much less in the postseason.

The Cardinal didn't have a full practice until early February because of the pandemic, but they are excited to compete in the NCAA Tournament and the Fayetteville Regional which begins today, Coach Jessica Allister said.

Stanford (31-20) will take on Summit League regular-season and tournament champion South Dakota State (42-6) in the second opening-round game at 2:30 p.m. today.

"We feel like we're just hitting our stride," Allister said Thursday afternoon. "There was a point in time where we weren't sure that Stanford athletics were going to happen this year. And I know that we, as a group, didn't know if collegiate athletics were going to happen.

"But you know Stanford was kinda in its own world as far as that goes."

Stanford, which finished sixth in the Pac-12, is led by pitcher Alana Vawter, an all-conference first-team selection. The freshman is 21-9 in the circle with a sparkling 1.21 ERA.

Several Pac-12 coaches have spoken out about how league teams were underseeded in the NCAA Tournament. Allister acknowledged she felt there were issues, but that won't be her team's focus, she said.

"As a coach in the Pac-12, do I think there were some mistakes made and do I think there are some things that really need to be looked at?" Allister said. "I absolutely do. But that's not my team's problem. Our goal is to come out here and play Stanford softball."

South Dakota State is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, but Coach Krista Wood said the Jackrabbits aren't just happy to be here.

"We want to come in here and make some noise, and I think we can do that if we continue to play the type of ball we've been playing all year," Wood said.

South Dakota State starts with a strong 1-2 punch in the circle. Tori Kniesche, the Summit League Pitcher of the Year, is 21-1 with a 1.58 ERA. She's struck out 178 in 124 innings. Grace Glanzer, the Summit's Freshman of the Year, has been good too, going 18-2 with a 1.72 ERA.

At a glance

NCAA SOFTBALL FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

All times Central

TODAY'S GAMES

GAME 1 Manhattan at Arkansas, noon

GAME 2 South Dakota State vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

GAME 3 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

GAME 4 Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

GAME 5 Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

SUNDAY'S GAMES

GAME 6 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

GAME 7 Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser