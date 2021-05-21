STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

ARK.-LITTLE ROCK 7,

GEORGIA STATE 3

Miguel Soto belted a three-run home run and a two-run single as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock defeated Georgia State at the GSU baseball complex in Decatur, Ga.

Soto went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI and 2 runs scored to pace the Trojans' 12-hit attack.

Hayden Arnold (7-3) struck out 5, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits in 5 innings for UALR (21-26, 11-11 Sun Belt). Cameron Jones (1-7) took the loss for Georgia State (15-36, 10-12).

Tim Dixon and Tyler Williams each went 2 for 4 for the Trojans.

UALR took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on back-to-back two-out hits from Jorden Hussein and Kobe Barnum.

Dixon led off the fourth inning with a single and Jake Wright drew a walk. After a pop out and a fly out, Soto homered to left field to give UALR a 5-0 advantage.

UALR put together a two-out rally in the eighth. The Trojans loaded the bases on an error and two singles before Soto singled through the left side.

Ryan Glass hit a three-run home run for Georgia State in the eighth inning.

ARKANSAS STATE 12,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 6

Garrett Olson slugged a three-run home run -- one of five hit by the Red Wolves on Thursday -- in leading Arkansas State University to a victory over the University of Louisiana at Monroe at Kell Field in Jonesboro.

Liam Hicks, Ben Klutts, Jared Toler and Drew Tipton also hit home runs for Arkansas State (18-27, 10-12 Sun Belt). The Red Wolves were outhit 11-10, but Louisiana-Monroe (24-24, 9-13) left 10 baserunners stranded.

Winning pitcher Brandon Hudson (5-2) allowed 5 hits and 3 walks in 5 innings. He struck out two and hit a batter. Cam Barlow (7-5) gave up eight runs -- all earned -- in 11/3 innings for the Warhawks.

Hicks, Tipton and Jaylon Deshazier all drove in two runs for the Red Wolves.

Deshazier's single in the bottom of the first gave Arkansas State a 2-1 lead. The Red Wolves hit three home runs in a six-run second inning. All of the home runs came with one out off Barlow. Olson hit his three-run blast to left field to give ASU a 5-1 lead. Hicks hammered a two-run shot to right field for a 7-1 lead and Klutts followed with a home run to left.

Toler hit his home run in the third and Tipton added a two-run home run to left in the fifth inning.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 8,

McNEESE STATE 1

University of Central Arkansas senior right-hander Mark Moyer struck out seven on his way to a complete-game victory over McNeese State Thursday at Bear Stadium.

Moyer (4-6) allowed eight hits and walked one in going the distance for UCA (22-26, 17-20 Southland).

Benny Ayala homered for the Bears while A.J. Mendolia and Drew Sturgeon each had three hits. All three drove in two runs apiece.

UCA took a 1-0 lead in the first on Mendolia's one-out single.

The Bears added two runs in fourth inning. Sturgeon scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0 and Mendolia added his second RBI single for the 3-0 advantage.

Ayala slugged his two-run home run in the fifth inning.

McNeese State (26-27, 19-17) scored its only run on a ground out in the sixth inning to cut UCA's lead to 5-1.

In a three-run sixth inning, Kolby Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk and Sturgeon drovie in two runs with a single.